The Biden administration seems to believe that average Americans aren’t affected by the impact of inflation and, even worse, may not even understand or appreciate the concept.
We beg to differ. Boy, do we really beg to differ.
Recently, Ron Klain, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, took to Twitter to endorse a Barack Obama administration economist’s misguided attempt to downplay the seriousness of inflation’s impact. The economist suggested that working Americans aren’t impacted all that much by inflation because it’s primarily a “high-class problem.”
Oh, really?
That implies that Mr. Klain and the Obama economist believe many Americans don’t monitor day-to-day price fluctuations in consumer goods. Or they don’t realize prices are going up — even though the nation’s consumer price index rose 6.2% in October, which marked the biggest increase since 2008.
Dan Eberhart, a Republican and the CEO for one of the largest oil-field service companies in the U.S., is among those upset with the Biden administration’s tone-deaf stance on this important economic issue.
He wrote recently, “Like so many of the steps taken in recent weeks by the Biden administration, (Klain’s) tweet was a political disaster and a PR nightmare. But what’s of (the most) concern is the fact that, in the eyes of this administration, it wasn’t a blunder at all. He was towing the company line. And in doing so, he was also showing just how disconnected this White House is from the day-to-day concerns of Americans.”
Because there’s no question that the average working mom or dad — who live paycheck to paycheck — notices when prices go up at the gas pumps. (Gas prices are at their highest since September 2014).
Or at the grocery store. (Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 5.9% over last year, and up 15.7% from August 2019 before the pandemic.)
Or with their monthly rent payments. (Average tenant rent jumped by 0.5% from August to September this year. If a rent payment is $1,000 per month, that’s $50 less in a household budget to pay for other expenses.)
To be sure, inflation is not just a “high-class problem.”
As Mr. Eberhart also pointed out, many prognosticators suggest those price increases won’t reverse themselves any time soon. And if the White House doesn’t even acknowledge this as a problem, then it probably won’t be doing much to help improve the situation.