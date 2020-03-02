Although the Green New Deal is not making headlines as much as it did when first introduced and touted, Nebraskans might be interested in knowing that more than 250 environmental groups recently petitioned House Democratic leaders to embrace the plan.
Why? They argue that banning fossil fuels is the key to ending climate change. And they see what’s espoused in the Green New Deal — a radical plan to reduce emissions — is the way to accomplish that.
The Green New Deal would require every home and business in the U.S. to draw power from “clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources.”
Transitioning the nation’s power sector to entirely renewable sources would cost $4.7 trillion over the next 20 years. That works out to about $2,000 a year in added energy costs for the typical American household.
The plan also would wreak havoc on the economy. A radical reduction of fossil fuel production would destroy 5.9 million jobs over the next two decades, according to one analysis. Over the same period, such a plan would reduce GDP by $11.8 trillion.
One can agree, though, that climate change does need to be addressed. But one should also realize that the Green New Deal is the wrong approach. It’s because a total shift to renewable energy would cost Americans trillions of dollars in new taxes and increased energy costs.
OK, say the New Green Deal advocates, is there a better approach?
It just so happens that there is.
As has been done previously in this space, we focus our attention on the relatively new process known as hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.” It’s made natural gas both abundant and cheap.
As a result, carbon dioxide emissions from energy production have fallen for six of the last nine years, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The energy agency also found that since 2005, natural gas has done more to reduce the power sector’s carbon dioxide emissions than all renewable energy sources combined.
As Jeri Henry of the Women’s Public Leadership Network recently wrote, “Robust domestic energy production also benefits the economy. The natural gas sector currently supports more than 10 million jobs across the country. And as a result of lower energy costs brought on by the fracking boom, disposable household income in the United States rose by more than $1,300 in 2015. That figure could increase to $3,500 within a decade.”
Want to help lower emissions and boost the economy? Focus on embracing fossil fuels, not banning them.