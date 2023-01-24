The passage last November of a voter ID requirement in Nebraska was a reflection of the sentiment that voters here wanted to safeguard the security of elections in the state.
But the ballot measure left it up to the Nebraska Legislature to decide how to implement the voter photo ID requirement.
With the 2023 session under way in Lincoln, several measures have been introduced on the topic.
Some propose measures more stringent than others, but we have confidence that state senators will work their way through the various ideas and come up with a well-designed implementation method that will bolster election security without placing an unreasonable burden on would-be voters.
What we find mystifying, however, is how some liberal organizations and politicians in Nebraska and elsewhere continue to adamantly oppose even the notion of election security, especially given what has taken place in states where such photo ID requirements already are in place.
J. Christian Adams, who served on the Presidential Advisory Commission for Election Integrity, uses Georgia as an example.
The Peach State enacted voter ID in 2005 and extended the verification requirements to mail ballots in 2020.
As Mr. Adams relates, it caused the left to go into a frenzy. “It was 1958 all over again, we were told. President Joe Biden chimed in calling the law ‘Jim Crow in the 21st century.’
Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star game from Atlanta, citing the state’s new voting law as being too restrictive. Coca-Cola called the measure a ‘step backward’ that would ‘diminish or deter access to voting.’ ”
Did it? Not at all.
In the most recent election, data showed that turnout in George went up, with record early voter turnout in both the general and runoff elections last year. Similar results are being seen in Florida, Texas and Ohio.
“More people participate in a process when they trust a process. If voters believe in the integrity of the outcome, they will case a ballot no matter the outcome,” Mr. Adams recently wrote.
All of this is good news for the integrity of elections. Not only does voter ID ensure that a voter is who he says he is, but it also increases voter confidence in the election process.
We’re pleased that Nebraska has joined 34 other states in requiring some sort of ID requirement before casting a ballot. Nebraskans should play close attention as to what requirements are being debated in the Legislature and let their state senators know if they seem workable, reasonable and will help accomplish the goal of election security.