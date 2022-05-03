As the debate over climate change marches on, we continue to look for individuals who offer a worthwhile perspective on the issue.
For those who appreciate a calm, reasoned approach to controversial issues, consider the opinions of Bjorn Lomborg, a Danish author who is president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
A recent editorial he wrote caught our attention for its insight and thoughtfulness. Here are some excerpts:
Over the past decade, the obsession with climate change has taken away from the many other major problems facing the planet — shown most dramatically by the invasion of Ukraine. Western European leaders should have spent the past decade diversifying energy sources and expanding shale gas instead of shutting down nuclear plants and becoming scarily reliant on Russia.
Right now, we are still recovering from the worst pandemic in a century. Inflation, supply shortages and possibly even recession loom over the global economy. Yet major donors and development organizations have become increasingly focused on climate solutions. One month after Ukraine was invaded, the head of the United Nations — an organization focused on ensuring world peace — was instead warning about “climate catastrophe” that fossil fuel “addiction” could cause.
*So, how have the elites managed to get things so wrong? Today, almost every natural disaster routinely gets blamed on the climate crisis. The real impact of climate change is much more nuanced. Global climate damage in percent of gross domestic product keeps declining and climate disaster deaths have dropped 99% in a decade.
Mr. Lomborg suggests the need for a better understanding of the economic models used by President Joe Biden’s administration and former President Barack Obama to gauge the impact of a warming planet. This research reveals that the entire global cost of climate change — not just to economies, but in every sense — will be equivalent to less than a 4% hit to the GDP by the end of the century.
That’s a concern, to be sure, but it’s far from a catastrophe that liberal progressives and the national media consistently make it out to be.
The world has many challenges, not just the ones that get the most media attention. Climate should be tackled more effectively by funding research and development on renewable energy sources to see if they can eventually outcompete fossil fuels in the marketplace.
Mr. Lomborg finished his editorial by writing, “We need to confront authoritarian expansionism in Ukraine and elsewhere. And to ensure long-term prosperity, the world needs more and cheaper energy, better education and more innovation. We need our perspective back to overcome the elitist hyperbole on climate change.”
That’s hard to argue with.