Conservative views still printed

Thank goodness for The Norfolk Daily News and the few other honorable publishers who had both the integrity and the courage to do the right thing.
Without their dedication to fair and honest reporting, those of us wishing to expose the facts about the Obamagate conspiracy would have been thwarted. The worst political scandal in American history might have remained secreted.
Yes, there have been moments during the last few years when I was concerned not only about the possibility of ever getting to the truth but also about the likelihood of my columns continuing.
Conservative writers are hardly a dime a dozen these days, not to mention any who have the chutzpah to provide accurate content rebutting the decidedly liberal bias that describes the national mainstream media’s daily routine.
Not only is there no welcome mat extended to those whose commentary goes against the grain, so to speak, but also publishers themselves are subjected to pressure by phonies whose tactics are meant to intimidate. Consequently, unprincipled editors bow to the pressure, and the “company line” ends up dominating the news cycle — thereby corrupting the accuracy of the information being passed on to the public.
Again, let me express my deep gratitude to the Norfolk Daily News. The editorial/opinion page is suitably designed to provide insight into all sides of local, state and national issues. Readers have the opportunity not only to become informed but also to balance (or not) what’s being written with their own private viewpoints. They can sort out the wheat from the chaff according to personal filters — however open to input they may be.
Of course, anyone who has read my columns is well aware of my criticism of the Obama administration, the Democrat party, certain media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, the BBC, etc., and deep state actors within the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and NSA — all of whom have been engaged in a collaborative effort to undermine first Mr. Trump’s campaign and then his presidency.
The treasure trove of newly released FBI documents leaves no room for doubt. The proof is chiseled in stone. Plans were formulated and carried out all the way up the chain of command. As the emails reveal, Mr. Obama (“POTUS” himself) was involved. Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Comey, Strzok, Page, Rice and others were doers of dirty deeds. Vice President Biden played a prominent role in the illegal unmasking of General Flynn.
What’s most remarkable about the whole nefarious enterprise is the apparent ease with which folks became traitors to sworn oaths. With one hand on the Bible and the other raised, they lied through their teeth. They participated in the criminal acts. Not only did they lack a moral compass, but also they exhibited remorseless hatred— both for President Trump and for their fellow citizens who support him.
How could that happen, do you think? Well, note this telling proverb unmasked (no pun intended) in Rachel Caine’s Honor Among Thieves tome (available to Kindle users at $9.95), as follows: “Criminals observe a moral code of honor in that they do not do anything illegal to their partners in crime!” Translation? They band together in their illicit misdoings — media sycophants, too, who are pros at covering their tracks.
There’s really no mystery to it, at least for those who’ve had the opportunity to read the truth for the last three plus years — courtesy of a few reputable publications. Isn’t it sad, though, that folks who get their information from unreliable, duplicitous sources are only now beginning to understand that they’ve been hoodwinked all this time?
Well, better late than never!