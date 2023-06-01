Connecting all the AI acronyms

Although commonly regarded as a procedure for treating human infertility, artificial insemination (AI) in farm and ranch country is perhaps best known as a method of impregnating cows — inhibiting the need for bulls in the pasture.
In truth, that kind of AI serves to de-animalize natural animal behavior — with bulls confined to sperm factories of sorts where their semen is summarily extracted, placed in cold and secured storage, and then marketed according to demand.
Hence, ranchers and farmers have the option of taking over what in decades past was a commonplace proceeding involving medium to large size ungulates —cattle, primarily, but also horses and bison. Ergo, if you happen to venture in to a livestock auction in Faith or Belle Fourche, South Dakota, or Valentine or Atkinson or anywhere else in South Dakota or Nebraska and you hear a stockgrower or two use the term AI, that’s most likely their frame of reference.
Then again, not necessarily. Recently another form of AI has entered into the conversation, and it has nothing to do with bovinae getting knocked up (no pun intended). It’s you and I (note to would-be grammarians, the nominative case pronoun “I” is correct after the linking verb “is”) who will be scientifically screwed.
Artificial intelligence will de-humanize natural human behavior — with those three pounds of tissue where the mind operates overruled by technology.
Seriously, it’s in the works, to be sure. Don’t be naive enough to discount it.
Yes, the human brain has long been regarded as the most efficient central processing system on planet earth, but artificial intelligence (automation and mechanization and applied science run amok) has the potential to render thinking skills obsolete — even to the extent of destroying civilization as we know it.
The alarm bell has already sounded — courtesy of Elon Musk and others.
But, has the train already left the station, so to speak? In point of fact, it is now common practice to insert computer chips under the hide of animals for various reasons — locating lost pets, tracking the movement of game including deer and elk and antelope, monitoring the effect of various nutrition alternatives or lack thereof, warning of approaching danger of one kind or another, etc. Controlling or manipulating animals is run-of-the-mill nowadays.
Of course, the same is true for mere mortals like you and me, although our permission or cooperation is usually mandatory before the implementation. Contemporary alterations regularly experienced include knee and hip replacements, heart and corneal transplants, skin grafts, etc. In my own case, the first pacemaker was implanted in 1992 for a condition doctors described as cardio neuro vascular syncopy (stated simply, the brain doesn’t tell the heart to beat).
All of that medley being said, it essentially occurs above ground, so to speak — out in the open, which renders each undertaking at least semi-legit (although God may disagree). To my mind, it’s what takes place underground that is troublesome, such as when critical race theory proponents and teachers’ unions and so-called medical experts — absent parental involvement or approval —manipulate mere children to the point of irreversible sex (bodily) changes. Indeed, where does the insanity end?
Consider, we’re less than a century removed from a time when a corrupt government can place tattooed numbers on the skin of people from a specific population for purposes that anyone with a principled foundation would deem downright evil. No matter how you attempt to spin it, it’s only a small step from there to having unchecked robotics (chips strategically placed?) put in control of your person.
Machines (robots) would govern your very existence.
No, Mr. Musk may not have stated it directly, but that eventuality is precisely what he’s worried about. The technology train is racing down the track, and the moral caboose (in which you and I happen to be passengers) barely remains attached.
If the earth were flat — as some pseudo scientists yet insist — there’s ample evidence to suspicion that we could soon be hurtling over the edge — plunging into oblivion. Artificial intelligence or artful ignorance? Which?