There are those who wait anxiously for their medications to arrive in the mail. There are those who wait eagerly for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver a birthday present.
Those are just two examples of the many ways in which the postal service touches the lives of all Americans.
Without the “universal service obligation” of the mail system — the requirement to reach all households, no matter how remote, for the same, affordable flat rate — our history and our national culture, as well as our economy, would be much poorer.
With that in mind, no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, it’s unfortunate that the recent debate has focused largely on a financial bailout rather than seeking to correct the foundational issues that are the root of the problem.
The current debate is simply based on the wrong assumption: that the postal system should pay for itself.
Some perspective is needed. All essential services in an advanced economy are subsidized in some way or another. Police officers and firefighters don’t ask for credit cards when they respond to an emergency. Roads, schools, streetlights and parks are all paid for by taxes levied on the wider population.
So, should the postal service be considered an essential service? Or should it continue to be required to pay for itself?
Keep in mind that the postal service:
Delivers 48 percent of the world’s mail.
Scores in the Top 10 of global postal system performance (according to the Universal Postal Union).
Charges less than half the average of European countries to deliver a letter domestically.
And does all this without receiving a dime from the U.S. taxpayer for operating expenses.
The post office typically funds the vast majority of its operating costs from its own revenues for delivering the mail. The principal reason for the financial losses that have grabbed headlines in recent years is that in 2006 Congress required the postal system to pre-fund health-care costs for its retirees 75 years into the future.
That’s correct: The postal system is required to put aside money today to pay for the health-care costs of future employees who are not even born yet. No other federal agency or private company is required to do anything like it.
It’s time to put aside partisan politics and recognize that the postal system is a jewel in the national crown. We need it more than ever during the pandemic. Congress should strike the unnecessary financial handcuffs off the postal system and let it operate on a level playing field with other federal agencies and private companies.