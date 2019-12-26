The 2019 year was supposed to be the year comprehensive postal reform was jumpstarted in Congress.
That’s important because a smooth-functioning postal service remains indispensable to the economy.
Everyone should be aware by now that the U.S. Postal Service has been under enormous financial pressure for the past decade – to the point where it could be insolvent in two to five years.
It was on Dec. 4, 2018, that the U.S. Treasury Department issued a much anticipated, thoroughly researched reports. The report found that “the USPS’ business model — including its governance, product pricing, cost allocation and labor practices — must be updated in light of its current operating realities.”
The report put forward 25 recommendations. Of them, 15 could be enacted by the postal service, particularly through the work of its board of governors. But 10 recommendations require legislation.
While there has not been a single comprehensive reform bill introduced in the House of Representatives or Senate this year, the postal service’s board of governors did finally in August have a quorum and could meet and take action.
It’s the first time since 2014 that has happened because of vacancies that needed to be filled.
Moving forward, it means that important actions can be taken that were recommended, such as “pricing competitive products in a manner that maximizes revenues and generates income that can be used to fund capital expenditures and long-term liabilities.”
On the legislative side of things, Paul Steidler, who is a senior fellow with the Lexington Institute in Arlington, Va., identified two steps that Congress would be wise to take in 2020.
? Use the Treasury report as the foundation for reform discussions. Rather than reinventing the wheel to determine what the components of postal reform should be, Congress should consider the far-ranging recommendations in the Treasury report.
There is a lot to pick and choose from.
? Strengthen those who oversee the postal service. Its two principal regulators, the Postal Regulatory Commission and the Office of Inspector General, both need more resources.
These agencies have had frozen budgets for years. There is strong, bipartisan support for both to have significant funding increases in fiscal year 2020.
Bolstering these agencies’ funding, which comes from the U.S. Postal Service and not taxpayers, is one of the most immediate and beneficial acts that Congress can take.
Legislative procrastination on postal reform is not only unstatesmanlike, it is also potentially a political hazard. Congress should take that to heart as it sets its 2020 legislative priorities.