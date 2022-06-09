When it comes to entertainment in Norfolk, one would be hard-pressed to top the coming week. With the return of several of the city’s signature events, the fun starts this weekend with music, a fundraising event and all-star contests.

Two mainstays — the Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Lake and the Relay for Life at the Norfolk High School track on Saturday — will be preceded by a relative newcomer, the Downtown Concert Series, on Friday night at Riverpoint Square at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue.

That will be followed next week with the return of the Great American Comedy Festival to the Johnny Carson Theatre after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

With COVID-19 hopefully in the rear window for much of the state, we have no doubt that Northeast and North Central Nebraskans will turn out in droves this weekend and next — especially after seeing the turnout at last month’s Norfolk Big Give events that helped raise nearly $279,000 for nonprofits in the region.

That bodes well for the upcoming week as area residents continue to be eager to gather together after a tumultuous two years of dealing with pandemic restrictions.

The weekend kicks off with the return of the Downtown Concert Series, which began last year. The first concert of this year’s series will feature eNVy, playing a mix of country, rock and pop.

More music is on tap the following day with the Christian Cross Festival, which was pushed back by two months in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, festival organizers featured a variety of bands — including a few that had just returned to performing after COVID.

This year, the day of free, faith-based entertainment will begin at 3 p.m. and feature a variety of acts, including Jordan Feliz and I Am They, throughout the day, which will be capped off by fireworks.

At the same time, from 5 to 10 p.m., the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life will feature live music and more about 2 miles to the east. For the past two years, the relay was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event returns to its longtime home of the Norfolk High School track after several years at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College.

In addition, Saturday also features an all-star football game at noon, an all-star volleyball contest at 3 p.m., as well as racing at Off Road Speedway that night.

With such a jam-packed weekend, our only qualm is whether Norfolk residents can carve out enough time to attend at least portions of all of weekend’s events.

