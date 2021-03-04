Legislative Bill 1107 — called the “grand compromise” by some – was passed by state lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the end of last year’s session. The bill addressed several key tax and economic development proposals.
Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk — finishing his final year in office — brought together six of his fellow senators to form the so-called “super seven” that hammered out the compromise. At the time, Scheer was speaker of the Legislature.
Among other things, the bill provided an updated business incentive program called the ImagiNE Act. The Associated Press last year portrayed it as an improvement over past economic incentive programs by requiring companies to pay higher wages and provide health insurance and other benefits in order to qualify for tax credits.
It was encouraging recently to see Scheer make a surprise visit to the state Capitol to oppose changes now under consideration to the “grand compromise.” Scheer testified against a proposal to amend the ImagiNE Act to allow businesses to count nonresident workers in reaching job-creation targets to qualify for tax credits.
The Omaha World Herald reported that the amendment was portrayed as correcting a “poison pill” in the act for companies on Nebraska’s borders that employ numerous nonresident employees from Kansas, Iowa and other states but can’t count them to qualify for tax breaks.
“Scheer told the Legislature’s Revenue Committee that was no mistake. Senators who forged the compromise, he said, clearly agreed that only Nebraska residents should be counted as employees. In fact, Scheer said, the tax relief/incentive law (LB1107) would not have passed without that clause. Workers who drive in from another state to work in Nebraska, he said, don’t pay property taxes here, don’t do a lot of shopping here, and overall, don’t contribute to the state’s well-being like those who do live here,” the World Herald reported.
We agree with Mr. Scheer’s comments and appreciate his willingness to remind others. Those seeking the change said it hurts the ability of companies on the state’s borders to qualify for incentives for expansions. Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said it was too early to make changes to a bill passed only a few months ago. “People knew what they were doing,” she said.
We agree. It is discouraging when senators are quick to change laws, especially when there was a lot of compromise worked out and thought that went into that bill.