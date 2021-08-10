As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes — amid lingering concerns about vaccination levels and new variants of the disease — many Americans, if asked, would recognize how effectively Congress functioned under emergency conditions. Elected officials worked across party lines and alongside private industry to tackle the worst public health threat in a century.

Unfortunately, many in Congress now are reverting to antagonizing the same private sector that brought lifesaving vaccines to market in record time.

We’re seeing a “my way or the highway” approach to health care reform by the Democratic majority in Congress that centers on more government intervention even though that isn’t what the majority of Americans want to see happen.

Whether in the form of international price indexing, direct price caps, Medicare “negotiation,” a Medicare “public option” or penalties for manufacturers who can’t satisfy below-market government price demands, lawmakers’ primary proposals too often involve direct government intervention in the market.

Timothy Lee, a senior vice president with the Center for Individual Freedom in Alexandra, Virginia, recently pointed out that polls indicate seven in 10 voters say the federal government’s role should be providing oversight and incentives, not setting prices or dictating coverage.

Yet there remains considerable support in the U.S. House of Representatives for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s drug price proposal that contains a heavy-handed approach to dictating drug prices.

A better approach to address prescription drug costs is House Resolution 19.

“A majority of voters understandably oppose using Medicare offsets or burdensome new taxes on prescription drugs to pay for the Biden administration’s major spending proposals. Voters simply don’t want Washington singling out prescription drug companies to pay for wasteful new spending,” Mr. Lee wrote recently. “After all, that’s the same U.S. private pharmaceutical industry that mobilized faster than any nation in the world or any other time in history to bring effective COVID-19 vaccines to market.”

Yet Rep. Pelosi’s plan would cause delays in access to new prescription drugs, reduce access to new cancer medicines for seniors, lead to the elimination of biopharmaceutical industry jobs and result in fewer new medicines developed in the future.

Too many lawmakers remain focused on imposing exactly the health care policies that voters oppose, policies that could have devastating consequences. Perhaps if our leaders spend more time listening to their constituents’ calls for greater bipartisanship, they will be able to correct course before irreversible harm has been done.

Tags

In other news

The worst ‘O-limp-ics’ ever are over

The worst ‘O-limp-ics’ ever are over

Never have so many won so many accolades for so few real achievements on the world stage. That about sums up the Olympics 2021 — or, as I call them, the O-limp-ics 2021. Indeed, the time has come to retire the hallowed motto of the Games: “Faster, Higher, Stronger.”

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.

Acts of kindness at Summer Games help bring world together

Acts of kindness at Summer Games help bring world together

For the better part of a year, the world has been in a protective bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries have barred foreign visitors. Debates have raged over vaccinations, lockdowns and masks, and the Tokyo Olympics weren’t immune from such debates.

Controversy part of a free society

Controversy part of a free society

The other day, someone reminded me that I had a public Facebook page titled “Christine Flowers, Columnist and Radio Host.” I rarely post there, which is why I’d almost forgotten about it.

With so much contradictory information, government has lost credibility

With so much contradictory information, government has lost credibility

As best I recall, the sequence of statements coming from the government and “experts” since the beginning of COVID-19 has gone something like this: You don’t need to wear a mask and it’s no more serious than the flu; you do need to wear a mask, though the virus is so small it can penetrate a…

American jobs plan as call to arms

American jobs plan as call to arms

There’s plenty of action on Capitol Hill, and not all of it has to do with the Jan. 6 Commission. Washington’s power and the future of American free enterprise hinge on how the drama surrounding the infrastructure legislation plays out.

Remember the Alamo — the right way

Remember the Alamo — the right way

No one is trying to topple the Alamo quite yet, but a new revisionist book on the foundational event of Texas history partakes of the iconoclastic spirit of our time.