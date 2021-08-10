As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes — amid lingering concerns about vaccination levels and new variants of the disease — many Americans, if asked, would recognize how effectively Congress functioned under emergency conditions. Elected officials worked across party lines and alongside private industry to tackle the worst public health threat in a century.
Unfortunately, many in Congress now are reverting to antagonizing the same private sector that brought lifesaving vaccines to market in record time.
We’re seeing a “my way or the highway” approach to health care reform by the Democratic majority in Congress that centers on more government intervention even though that isn’t what the majority of Americans want to see happen.
Whether in the form of international price indexing, direct price caps, Medicare “negotiation,” a Medicare “public option” or penalties for manufacturers who can’t satisfy below-market government price demands, lawmakers’ primary proposals too often involve direct government intervention in the market.
Timothy Lee, a senior vice president with the Center for Individual Freedom in Alexandra, Virginia, recently pointed out that polls indicate seven in 10 voters say the federal government’s role should be providing oversight and incentives, not setting prices or dictating coverage.
Yet there remains considerable support in the U.S. House of Representatives for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s drug price proposal that contains a heavy-handed approach to dictating drug prices.
A better approach to address prescription drug costs is House Resolution 19.
“A majority of voters understandably oppose using Medicare offsets or burdensome new taxes on prescription drugs to pay for the Biden administration’s major spending proposals. Voters simply don’t want Washington singling out prescription drug companies to pay for wasteful new spending,” Mr. Lee wrote recently. “After all, that’s the same U.S. private pharmaceutical industry that mobilized faster than any nation in the world or any other time in history to bring effective COVID-19 vaccines to market.”
Yet Rep. Pelosi’s plan would cause delays in access to new prescription drugs, reduce access to new cancer medicines for seniors, lead to the elimination of biopharmaceutical industry jobs and result in fewer new medicines developed in the future.
Too many lawmakers remain focused on imposing exactly the health care policies that voters oppose, policies that could have devastating consequences. Perhaps if our leaders spend more time listening to their constituents’ calls for greater bipartisanship, they will be able to correct course before irreversible harm has been done.