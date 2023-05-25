Last week, Gov. Jim Pillen signed the repeal of 92 NAC 23, which required a competency test for new teachers. This change is expected to ease a barrier for attracting new teachers.

The governor was joined by state senators, members of Nebraska Board of Education, representatives from the Nebraska Department of Education, teachers and educational support groups in a signing ceremony. “This rule change removes one of the barriers to attracting new teachers and getting them into our classrooms right away. Nebraska needs more teachers, and this cutting of educational red tape is a step in the right direction,” the governor said in a press release.

The state has utilized the Praxis Core by ETS as its skills competency test, which all new teachers were required to pass. While repeal of the rule eliminates the state requirement for taking the test, local school districts may still require the Praxis as part of their hiring and evaluation standards. Nebraska joins 33 other states without this requirement.

“National research shows no correlation between performance on a basic skills competency test and teacher performance,” said Deborah Frison, Nebraska Department of Education’s deputy commissioner for School Improvement and Support. “Furthermore, the basic skills assessment was a single, highstakes assessment, which was costly and not helpful for budding professionals who demonstrated their competence in college at multiple points.”

This is an interesting development and probably needed, but there seems to be a variety of opinions, even among teachers. Some are disappointed because they believe it “dumbs down” the profession.

Others believe it is needed because it artificially restricts good candidates who would become good teachers.

We think both points are valid. Few professions require competency tests, but is that a bad thing?

Teachers are part of a profession who have a profound impact on children, probably more than anyone outside of parents. But we do know that other professions that require a competency test — such as accounting and law — put tremendous stress on applicants. It also prevents some otherwise deserving candidates a chance to demonstrate they are qualified for a career because they test poorly.

It is almost ironic the test was still required for teachers when the education field has been moving away for years from the concept of standardized tests, arguing that it is only one measure of a student’s intelligence or grasp of the knowledge presented.

Given the shortage of teachers, we think this was a wise move, overall. We just hope that the teaching profession recognizes that if there are teachers who should not be in the profession because of not having the skills it takes, they can be removed. We believe Nebraska still has one of the best public school systems in the country, and quality teachers are the backbone of the system.

