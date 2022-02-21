Linda Gasparello, producer and co-host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS, recently used a light-hearted approach to write about an important economic topic: the U.S. housing market.
Her article was published at about the same time that City of Norfolk officials began conversations about possible changes in local housing-related provisions. The idea is to see what more could be done to perhaps rid the city of some dilapidated properties while also encouraging more mixed-use neighborhoods.
Ms. Gasparello’s article is pertinent in the sense that she recognizes that millennials are fueling the housing market. They’re in a position to buy but don’t necessarily want to become “house poor.”
With tongue in cheek, Ms. Gasparello is suggesting some options for those millennials based on a new Wall Street website report on “The Cheapest City to Buy a Home in Every State.” After reading them, one might agree that Norfolk would be a better choice. Here are some excerpts:
“Flint, Michigan. The fact that you can’t drink the water is no problem for you because you’ve only ever drunk bottled water. The median home value is $29,000. If you decide to buy a home there, keep buying bottled water from fresh municipal springs — in other states.
“Camden, New Jersey. There is great news for home buyers. Trenton has taken the “Murder Capital of New Jersey” title away from Camden, a perennial titleholder. The median home value in Camden is a bargain $84,000 versus $335,600 for New Jersey. Camden is downriver from Trenton, so mind the floating corpse risk.
“Minot, North Dakota. It’s a hot market: The median home value is $208,700 versus $193,900 for the state. As for temperature, it’s not. A school friend from Minot told us the saying there was, ‘Why not Minot? Because freezing is the reason.’ ”
“East St. Louis, Missouri. One resident wrote, ‘I didn’t like all of the abandoned homes and buildings. It looked like the area isn’t livable and then two houses down, it is livable.’ The city gets bad marks for violence, but great ones for the high school football team and the diners. The median house value is $54,000.”
Poking fun at cities is a lighthearted matter, but the issue of affordable housing is a serious one. With construction prices increasing, many young singles and couples can’t afford to build what might be considered a traditional starter home.
Communities, like Norfolk, that are discussing ways to revitalize neighborhoods with a variety of housing options are smart to do so.