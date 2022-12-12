The final weeks of each year are not only a busy time for the U.S. Postal Service and its carriers, but also the time for new stamp designs to be unveiled for the coming year. For 2023, the attractive new designs feature the Great Smoky Mountains, floral geometry, red foxes and winter woodland animals.

Unfortunately, consumers will have to pay a pretty penny for these nifty new stamps. First-class Forever stamps are slated to rise 5% on Jan. 22 from 60 cents to 63 cents. This comes after a 2-cent increase (from 58 cents) in July.

From our perspective, postal customers deserve to know why they’re being asked to pay more for sending letters when their mail service is actively being slowed down by the system’s leadership.

The sad reality is that mail deliveries aren’t what they used to be. Delivery wait times have gotten progressively longer as part of a plan by postal leadership to cut long-term costs.

In October 2021, new service standards went into effect tacking one to two days onto up to 40 percent of first-class mail. While the estimated cost savings per year — close to $200 million — may sound like a lot, it’s a fraction of a percent of the postal service’s operating costs ($80 billion) in any given year.

As Ross Marchand, a senior fellow at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, recently wrote, “The truth is that price hikes and service cutbacks will only erode the service’s brand without making a dent in the agency’s $100 billion cumulative net losses.”

Mr. Marchand and the Taxpayers Protection Alliance have put forth some alternatives that could be pursued that would save money without hurting service. One possibility is more consistent auditing and schedule of employees more efficiently, which could save an estimated $1 billion a year.

“Additionally, the struggling agency has far more processing equipment and collection boxes than it needs. This excess network capacity diverts critical manpower from core delivery priorities and needlessly prolongs routes,” Mr. Marchand wrote.

The postal service’s Office of the Inspector General noted already in 2016 that “removing unnecessary collection boxes throughout the Eastern Area would eliminate 73,043 work hours over the next 5 years,” saving millions of dollars. An effort to do just that began, but an outcry fueled by postal misinformation forced a halt to these needed changes.

It’s also worth noting that a 2021 report by the inspector general indicated that the postal service has about 13,000 post office locations that are losing money. The key is that at least 25% of them are located within 3 miles of another post office. Closing those sounds like a common-sense way to save money.

Tags

In other news

Enjoy the newspaper — Carl and M.J. Sojka

NEWMAN GROVE — We just want to thank you for such a precious newspaper! The font is large and bold, the size of the newspaper is just right! We like how the paper features local events, but also includes highlights of national news as well.

Twitter: Real news is Dems don’t care

Twitter: Real news is Dems don’t care

New Twitter owner Elon Musk gave reporter Matt Taibbi of Substack access to internal Twitter documents about the media platform’s decision to spike the Hunter Biden laptop story and about how “the Biden team” had a direct pipeline to Twitter executives.

Parenting is a lifelong journey

Parenting is a lifelong journey

I remember the early days of my journey as a parent; the long nights on diaper duty, the countless jars of baby food and formula bottles, most of the contents of which ended up somewhere on my clothing, the almost unending game of “... don’t make me count to three!”

Georgia runoff should provide warning for both parties

Georgia runoff should provide warning for both parties

The 2022 midterms ended Tuesday when Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in Georgia. Democrats should be pleased. They gained governorships and a Senate seat and kept their House losses to single digits, despite expectations of a red wave.

How the city runs — Josh Moenning

NORFOLK — A recent letter, “Run city like a business,” referred to an equipment purchase approved by the Norfolk City Council. The piece of equipment is a skid steer loader to be used by the parks division.

You cannot redefine marriage

You cannot redefine marriage

The Respect for Marriage Act, codifying same-sex marriage as federal law, already decided as such by the Supreme Court in the Obergefell decision in 2015, has now passed the Senate. If it passes in the House, President Joe Biden will sign it into law.

Children are not pawns in movement

Children are not pawns in movement

Our birth is but a sleep and a forgetting / The Soul that rises with us, our life’s Star / Hath had elsewhere its setting / And cometh from afar / Not in entire forgetfulness / And not in utter nakedness / But trailing clouds of glory do we come.