The final weeks of each year are not only a busy time for the U.S. Postal Service and its carriers, but also the time for new stamp designs to be unveiled for the coming year. For 2023, the attractive new designs feature the Great Smoky Mountains, floral geometry, red foxes and winter woodland animals.
Unfortunately, consumers will have to pay a pretty penny for these nifty new stamps. First-class Forever stamps are slated to rise 5% on Jan. 22 from 60 cents to 63 cents. This comes after a 2-cent increase (from 58 cents) in July.
From our perspective, postal customers deserve to know why they’re being asked to pay more for sending letters when their mail service is actively being slowed down by the system’s leadership.
The sad reality is that mail deliveries aren’t what they used to be. Delivery wait times have gotten progressively longer as part of a plan by postal leadership to cut long-term costs.
In October 2021, new service standards went into effect tacking one to two days onto up to 40 percent of first-class mail. While the estimated cost savings per year — close to $200 million — may sound like a lot, it’s a fraction of a percent of the postal service’s operating costs ($80 billion) in any given year.
As Ross Marchand, a senior fellow at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, recently wrote, “The truth is that price hikes and service cutbacks will only erode the service’s brand without making a dent in the agency’s $100 billion cumulative net losses.”
Mr. Marchand and the Taxpayers Protection Alliance have put forth some alternatives that could be pursued that would save money without hurting service. One possibility is more consistent auditing and schedule of employees more efficiently, which could save an estimated $1 billion a year.
“Additionally, the struggling agency has far more processing equipment and collection boxes than it needs. This excess network capacity diverts critical manpower from core delivery priorities and needlessly prolongs routes,” Mr. Marchand wrote.
The postal service’s Office of the Inspector General noted already in 2016 that “removing unnecessary collection boxes throughout the Eastern Area would eliminate 73,043 work hours over the next 5 years,” saving millions of dollars. An effort to do just that began, but an outcry fueled by postal misinformation forced a halt to these needed changes.
It’s also worth noting that a 2021 report by the inspector general indicated that the postal service has about 13,000 post office locations that are losing money. The key is that at least 25% of them are located within 3 miles of another post office. Closing those sounds like a common-sense way to save money.