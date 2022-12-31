As a year comes to an end, it’s traditional to look back at all that happened and was accomplished over the previous 12 months. But it’s also appropriate to look ahead.
What does Norfolk have to look forward to in 2023? From our perspective, a lot, including:
The continued progress (perhaps even completion) of the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction. The work already done in 2022 has given motorists a sense of how improved traffic flow and safety will be when the work is completed.
New retail offerings at the Sunset Plaza mall. The shopping hub is deserving of more attention and improvements.
Significant construction on the soybean crushing plant north of Norfolk, representing the city’s first major new employer in some time.
Having Mike Flood represent Norfolk and the rest of the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, bringing his legislative skills to Washington, D.C.
The impressive makeover of Johnson Park and the North Fork River as it runs through Norfolk. It will serve as a huge people attraction for this community.
New faces and fresh perspectives serving on the Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk School Board as a result of the November elections.
Another year of implementation of the Growing Together project in Norfolk, including the presence of Wayne State College students living and working in the downtown area.
The opportunity to be represented by a new state senator in Lincoln — Robert Dover — who will experience the uniqueness of the Nebraska Legislature come January.
The beginning of renovation work on downtown property by Northeast Community College that will lead to the opening of a fabrication lab/makerspace that has tremendous potential to serve manufacturers in the area, agricultural interests and the public.
More construction of housing in Norfolk — from apartments to townhouses to single-family dwellings — as the demand never seems to cease.
More options for coffee lovers. Norfolkans do love their java.
The initial work on a major new development in southeast Norfolk that will result in the eventual opening of a needed truck stop in that part of the community.
Progress on the significant addition to Bel Air Elementary School to provide needed classroom and gymnasium space.
We could go on, but we suspect this is already a lengthy enough list to make the case that 2023 will be busy, and the end result will be a community that is even more impressive than it is now. Happy new year!