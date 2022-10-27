Don’t believe the pervert media. Reuters, NBC News, entertainer John Oliver and Denver 9News zealot Kyle Clark all want you to believe that parents nationwide are simply imagining an infestation of “furries” (children dressing up and identifying as animals) in their public schools.
Let me assure you: You are not crazy. They are.
First, let’s review the recent headlines.
Here’s Reuters on Oct. 18: “Fact Check — No evidence of schools accommodating ‘furries’ with litter boxes.”
Here’s NBC News on Oct. 14 in a piece by whopping four-reporter “misinformation” police squad: “How an urban myth about litter boxes in schools became a GOP talking point.”
Denver 9News conservative-bashing zealot Kyle Clark two weeks ago purported to debunk the furry frenzy by simply regurgitating several Colorado school districts’ blanket denials, including Jefferson County, which told the news station: “There is absolutely no truth to this claim. There are no litter boxes in our buildings and students are not allowed to come to school in costume.”
Here is the whole truth, which the pervert media labels “misinformation” because truly informed nuclear families threaten The Great Parental Replacement agenda:
A vigilant group of parents and kids in Jefferson County have been hounding school officials about the bizarre presence of “furries” in Colorado middle schools and high schools since February 2022. This is not a “GOP talking point” or an election-season ploy. This is not a joke or satire. It’s real, it’s disruptive, and it’s sick. Lindsay Datko and a team of eight citizen activists with Jeffco Kids First file Colorado Open Records Act requests to expose the lies and secrets driving wedges between parents and their children — not just on curriculum indoctrination, but on all matters pertaining to family autonomy, health and safety.
“We leave no stone unturned,” Datko said. And that’s why the pervert media and their fellow travelers believe she and her group must be smeared and destroyed.
On Oct. 13, the county school district’s records custodian coughed up a 36-page document filled with emails between parents, school officials and other parties chronicling the need for costumed critter control. I obtained and verified the hair-raising trove. Back in February, a parent had informed JeffCo’s “chief student success officer” Matt Palaoro about rabid furries at Wayne Carle Middle School who wore “cat/dog ears, tails, fur gloves, collars, and leashes” while threatening peers who objected. The parent’s son reported that the costumed students would “hiss, bark, scratch, and meow” at students who objected to the behavior.
Back in March, parents at Drake Middle School in Jeffco met with principal Melinda Feir to alert her of the classroom disruptions caused by the human pet parade. In April, another parent reported furry sightings at Dakota Ridge High School. In August, Drake Middle School updated its dress code specifically to ban animal ears and tails.
Despite the long electronic trail of complaints and alarms, left-wing activist and Colorado Times Recorder propagandist Heidi Beedle slammed GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl in a hit piece titled “Ganahl Falsely Claims that Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats ... All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It.’” What Beedle and the publication fail to disclose is that Beedle is — not making this up — an apologist for furries who penned a 2,000-plus word celebration of the “oft-misunderstood community” in 2018 for the Colorado Springs Independent. She highlighted a 16-year-old “wolfdog” named “Avedis” whose parents drive him to “all-ages meetups” and quoted “Chip,” a “DenFur” convention staffer who explained that “(w)hile furry is not an exclusively LGBTQ phenomenon, it skews pretty gay due to its obvious LGBTQ appeal.”
“Furry allows you to try out different identities,” the wolfman told Beedle. “If you’re not sure if you’re gay, you can roleplay as a gay character. If you’re not sure if you’re trans, you can roleplay as a different gender. Furry allows you to experiment.”
Now that parents are blowing the whistle on this filthy infiltration, gaslighters pretend we’re the ones with mental illness and demand that families doxx their own children instead of holding public safety menaces in the schools accountable for their “diversity” perversity.
Never forget: You are not crazy. They are.