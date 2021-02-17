Cold weather, pandemic will make 2021 tournament one to remember

The Norfolk Family YMCA is a showcase for the community, which includes the new field house, new gyms and other aspects of the $13.7 million expansion and renovation. Last weekend’s annual youth basketball tournament is one of many events where the new facilities are put to extensive use.
The two-day tournament is looked forward to by young players all over the region. It gives them a chance to compete against players from other cities and, sometimes, other states.
Thanks to Randy Hagedorn, the YMCA’s executive director, along with at least 100 volunteers and others working behind the scenes, it also is an important event for the community economically.
Some players and their families stay overnight at motels. Nearly all go out to eat at restaurants — at least once. Others fill up their vehicles with gas and go shopping.
“This is great for the community. We want them to have a great experience when they come to Norfolk” said Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau. “They pretty much make a day of it in Norfolk.”
Between the extreme cold and COVID-19, however, the 35th annual basketball tournament might have been the most challenging one yet. Before the weekend, that included organizing it and trying to keep teams and spectators safe from the coronavirus. Then in the days before the tournament, the temperatures kept plummeting. Wind chills fell as low as -35 degrees. The cold had players and fans racing from their cars to the gyms before and after games.
All things considered, Hagedorn said even though it was challenging, this year’s tournament was rewarding.
“I’m glad we did it,” Hagedorn said. “We debated about it, but about 1,200 kids got to play basketball.”
This year’s tournament had 123 teams, and more than 25 teams had to be turned away because of COVID-19 and loss of gym space. Two teams did pull out because of the cold, but there was enough advance notice that one of the teams was replaced. With all the other youth basketball tournaments and events, finding another suitable weekend when teams could play, and facilities would be available, would have been nearly impossible.
The Norfolk YMCA youth basketball tournament is still one of the biggest in Nebraska, with about 25 divisions, including both boys and girls. We are thankful to the YMCA, all the volunteers and all the players and their families who support it. We know it is one of the best weekends for players and will build memories for years to come.
And with all the economic hardships brought by COVID-19, it also is encouraging to see so many people come out and support businesses.