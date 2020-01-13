NDN logo

In the midst of another winter, one often sees the pace of construction slow.

But not this year in Norfolk. Consider this the exception to the rule.

That thought came to mind with the recent Daily News story about the second phase of construction at the Fountain Point Medical Community.

Construction of the new $6 million addition — which will include the Fountain Point Imaging Center, an urgent care facility and All God’s Children Child Development Center — began when ground officially was broken in late December.

“These additional services added in phase two will create a one-stop shop with coordinated care, creating an efficient and cost-effective patient experience,” said Mary Kay Uhing, chief operating officer of the Fountain Point development.

The new 15,000-square-foot addition will be constructed on the south side of the existing medical offices mall, which opened in September to provide more medical options to the Norfolk community. The second phase of Fountain Point is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.

But the Fountain Point expansion is only the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Consider also:

- Construction continues on new bank facilities for Elkhorn Valley Bank, Midwest Bank and Madison County Bank. Visitors to Norfolk who were given a driving tour of the community over Christmas were particularly impressed with what would seem to be a thriving financial sector in Northeast Nebraska.

- The Legacy Bend housing development that is already sporting apartments and single-home residences at its location along Victory Road in eastern Norfolk.

- The NorPark housing development of many townhouses located north of the Nucor Detailing Center. Another housing development has recently been proposed adjacent to NorPark.

- The wrapping up of construction of Faith Regional Health Services’ impressive new medical office building just south of its west campus.

- The construction of homes and development of lakeside living south of Norfolk along Highway 81.

- The expanding apartment complex east of Victory Road and south of Norfolk Avenue.

- The completion of the new Veterans Administration medical building along Highway 275 in western Norfolk.

- New apartments and townhouses near the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Riverside Boulevard, as well as just north of the Elkhorn Valley Museum along Queen City Boulevard.

It adds up to a bevy of construction projects that bode well for the economy of Norfolk and the region – to say nothing of providing additional housing options for many.

“The winter of discontent” is a phrase that dates to the 1970s and labor strikes in the United Kingdom. In 2020, Norfolk’s new phrase is “the winter of construction.”

