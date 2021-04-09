President Joe Biden sometimes struggles to remember names and dates and looks out of place. Compared to previous presidents, the number of times he interacts with reporters — or even the public — is limited.
President Biden did not hold a press conference until his 50th day in office. The stretch was the longest a new president went without meeting the press in the past 100 years, according to research by the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.
When he delivers an address, Biden will take just one or two questions from reporters — if any. When questions are asked, they appear to be screened and not as pointed as those asked of previous presidents. When he was a candidate, Biden rarely interacted with a roomful of reporters. His public appearances were limited then as well.
The combination of these events has led people to question whether President Biden is mentally fit. In fact, a letter writer to another newspaper in Nebraska asked that question.
The letter was shared on Twitter, and some Biden supporters, in response, were critical of the newspaper — saying it was irresponsible to print such a thing. Others on social media have argued that such a question cannot be asked.
Apparently, gaffes like addressing Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” or calling her “President-elect” back in December or saying “Lincoln was the most racist president” aren’t reasons to question his cognitive ability. For those who think this is unfair, remember that the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN and the major networks questioned Donald Trump’s mental stability, especially during his first year in office.
Many studies show that cognitive decline is higher when people reach their 70s, although there are individual differences. “ ‘Senior’ moments that people often joke about are true,” said Dr. Gary Small, geriatric psychiatrist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles for an article in Live Science. “If you follow people over time, you’ll see there are structural changes that happen in the brain as they age.”
President Biden was 78 on the day he was sworn in. That is the oldest of any president in history. Before that, it was Mr. Trump, who was 70 when he began. If the nation is going to elect presidents at historically old ages, there are bound to be gaffes and questions about mental alertness. It is only fair to ask, especially when the president is supposed to be the leader of the free world