Clubhouse model helps those living with a mental illness in daily life

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska have many quality institutions that provide health services for a variety of afflictions, including people who have mental illness. As the recent COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us, there are many things beyond our control. Widespread changes can have a major impact on our daily lives, including our mental health.

Just about everyone can relate to changes that have occurred since Americans and others around the world mostly huddled in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. People lost loved ones as they lost contact with one another. Church services and funerals were canceled. Residents in nursing homes could not visit their loved ones. Classes were canceled, then distance learning attempted. All these changes with no or limited human interaction created stress and changed people’s habits, stressing their patience. And it is still evident. People seem to snap quicker.

That’s why we especially appreciate the efforts of all the mental health workers who worked long hours through the pandemic and are continuing those efforts today. Among them, the Liberty Centre in Norfolk represents a unique clubhouse approach that produces impressive results for people with a mental illness. There are no judgments, no stigmas — just caring people who accept people where they are at in life’s journey, trying to offer encouragement. Everyone benefits, including the staff.

The clubhouse model provides a pillar of stability for members to access any time it is needed. There are few requirements. And as the members and staff say, once a member, always a member.

Living with a mental illness isn’t any different than living with another affliction, such as a physical disease. Often the most vulnerable, people with mental illness sometimes retreat to home. They are afraid to be in public, often concerned what others might think. The Liberty Centre helps with the transition to get back to a regular routine.

Toward that end, the clubhouse held its annual appreciation banquet last week. About 140 people attended, which is the most since the pandemic. Following a meal, the evening also included entertainment and a prom-like dance, with club members supplying everything from the food to the music. The entertainment included a back to the 1980s theme. Many of those who attended dressed in clothing, including suits and dresses, from the era, with some “big hair” and what now look like oversized glasses. There also were snacks and games.

We are continually amazed by the positive changes that the Liberty Centre makes in people’s lives. At a time when there are more stresses than ever, it is reassuring to have a place where one is welcome, can talk, socialize or find an activity that keeps one’s mind occupied with productive activities.

Tags

In other news

Farm Bill crucial to 1st District

Farm Bill crucial to 1st District

Agriculture isn’t just Nebraska’s number one economic driver — it’s the heart of who we are and what we do in the 1st Congressional District. This year, Congress will begin out what has become a five-year ritual in Washington: writing and passing the Farm Bill.

All faiths, political views came together at summit, but not one group

All faiths, political views came together at summit, but not one group

Earlier this year, Republicans and Democrats, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and others gathered to address the right to live out their faiths at the third annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C. The event demonstrated the broad appeal of religious freedom adv…

We’ve got a country to try to save

We’ve got a country to try to save

Democrats push the “America is systemically racist” lie because they want Blacks to feel angry, oppressed and discriminated against. What’s the upside? It guarantees Democrats get a near-monolithic Black vote. Democrats tell Blacks that in the quest for “social justice” and “equity,” the Dem…

Make English be required — Dorothy Staub

TILDEN — Your help is urgently needed NOW. Radicals want to push Puerto Rico into statehood in 90 days making it into our 51st state — without English being declared the official language.

New way to do it — Margo Chenoweth

NORFOLK — At the Norfolk Public School Board meeting on April 17, Superintendent Jamie Jo Thompson, President Sandy Wolff, and one other, were clearly threatened by any questioning of their decisions and methods.

Clubhouse model helps those living with a mental illness in daily life

Clubhouse model helps those living with a mental illness in daily life

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska have many quality institutions that provide health services for a variety of afflictions, including people who have mental illness. As the recent COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us, there are many things beyond our control. Widespread changes can have a major im…