Clubhouse model helps those living with a mental illness in daily life

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska have many quality institutions that provide health services for a variety of afflictions, including people who have mental illness. As the recent COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us, there are many things beyond our control. Widespread changes can have a major impact on our daily lives, including our mental health.
Just about everyone can relate to changes that have occurred since Americans and others around the world mostly huddled in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. People lost loved ones as they lost contact with one another. Church services and funerals were canceled. Residents in nursing homes could not visit their loved ones. Classes were canceled, then distance learning attempted. All these changes with no or limited human interaction created stress and changed people’s habits, stressing their patience. And it is still evident. People seem to snap quicker.
That’s why we especially appreciate the efforts of all the mental health workers who worked long hours through the pandemic and are continuing those efforts today. Among them, the Liberty Centre in Norfolk represents a unique clubhouse approach that produces impressive results for people with a mental illness. There are no judgments, no stigmas — just caring people who accept people where they are at in life’s journey, trying to offer encouragement. Everyone benefits, including the staff.
The clubhouse model provides a pillar of stability for members to access any time it is needed. There are few requirements. And as the members and staff say, once a member, always a member.
Living with a mental illness isn’t any different than living with another affliction, such as a physical disease. Often the most vulnerable, people with mental illness sometimes retreat to home. They are afraid to be in public, often concerned what others might think. The Liberty Centre helps with the transition to get back to a regular routine.
Toward that end, the clubhouse held its annual appreciation banquet last week. About 140 people attended, which is the most since the pandemic. Following a meal, the evening also included entertainment and a prom-like dance, with club members supplying everything from the food to the music. The entertainment included a back to the 1980s theme. Many of those who attended dressed in clothing, including suits and dresses, from the era, with some “big hair” and what now look like oversized glasses. There also were snacks and games.
We are continually amazed by the positive changes that the Liberty Centre makes in people’s lives. At a time when there are more stresses than ever, it is reassuring to have a place where one is welcome, can talk, socialize or find an activity that keeps one’s mind occupied with productive activities.