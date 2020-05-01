Closures threaten meat supply

Across Nebraska, the Midwest and nation, the role that meat packing plants have on the economy, farms and the food chain has been spotlighted.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to keep meat processing plants open in order to ensure that stores remain stocked.
That’s significant given that more than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 virus. Other plants, including the Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Madison, have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.
President Trump and Gov. Ricketts have been criticized in social media posts and by some in the media for their actions.
The president signed the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure. But advocates for worker safety say the order takes away local governments’ and worker representatives’ input to force plants to operate more safely.
We think it is possible to keep the plants open with testing, monitoring the temperature of workers, placing barriers and maintaining social distance requirements and other procedures recommended by public health departments.
At a meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners this week, the county board expressed support for all the efforts to keep the Tyson pork plant operating. Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he knows both employees and farmers in the region who will suffer greatly if the plant shuts down.
Uhlir said he has spoken to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and was informed that, after some initial resistance, Tyson has been cooperative and doing whatever is recommended to keep employees safe.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt thanked Madison Mayor Al Brandl for keeping informed on what is happening at the plant and in the community. Indeed, it does take a team approach to get livestock from the farm to the dinner table.
Ricketts said keeping the plants open requires a committed effort at the local level because it means working with plant officials, the community, health experts and others to sort through social distancing and other issues. Nevertheless, we have seen it implemented successfully in other vital industries, including grocery stores and courthouses.
It’s a balance, but it is one we think that can be achieved and has been so far.