Closures threaten meat supply

NDN logo

Across Nebraska, the Midwest and nation, the role that meat packing plants have on the economy, farms and the food chain has been spotlighted.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to keep meat processing plants open in order to ensure that stores remain stocked.

That’s significant given that more than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 virus. Other plants, including the Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Madison, have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

President Trump and Gov. Ricketts have been criticized in social media posts and by some in the media for their actions.

The president signed the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure. But advocates for worker safety say the order takes away local governments’ and worker representatives’ input to force plants to operate more safely.

We think it is possible to keep the plants open with testing, monitoring the temperature of workers, placing barriers and maintaining social distance requirements and other procedures recommended by public health departments.

At a meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners this week, the county board expressed support for all the efforts to keep the Tyson pork plant operating. Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he knows both employees and farmers in the region who will suffer greatly if the plant shuts down.

Uhlir said he has spoken to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and was informed that, after some initial resistance, Tyson has been cooperative and doing whatever is recommended to keep employees safe.

Commissioner Ron Schmidt thanked Madison Mayor Al Brandl for keeping informed on what is happening at the plant and in the community. Indeed, it does take a team approach to get livestock from the farm to the dinner table.

Ricketts said keeping the plants open requires a committed effort at the local level because it means working with plant officials, the community, health experts and others to sort through social distancing and other issues. Nevertheless, we have seen it implemented successfully in other vital industries, including grocery stores and courthouses.

It’s a balance, but it is one we think that can be achieved and has been so far.

Tags

In other news

America's other public health crisis

America's other public health crisis

Social distancing has changed nearly everything about American life, from the way we shop for groceries to the way we worship and go to school. One of the things it hasn’t changed, unfortunately, is the scourge of gun violence.

Remembering brutal winter — Lois Schrunk

BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the…

Governor’s priorities are mixed up

Governor’s priorities are mixed up

Gov. Tom Wolf closed the schools in Pennsylvania for the rest of the academic year. That’s his prerogative, I suppose, and I know there are legions who support his decision. There are certainly those who think he has taken the right steps in keeping our children, teachers, administrative per…

Closures threaten meat supply

Closures threaten meat supply

Across Nebraska, the Midwest and nation, the role that meat packing plants have on the economy, farms and the food chain has been spotlighted.

Supports senator — Dr. Edward Discoe

COLUMBUS — You can learn a lot about people in times like this — and, like we always do, Nebraska has stuck together. I have been encouraged by the leadership shown as we navigate these tough times. As our local officials, hospital staffs and communities have stepped up, I’ve also been impre…

Remember the hypocrisy — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president ch…

Virus expose stresses on doctors

Virus expose stresses on doctors

The doctor was trained to care for people’s hearts. But during a pandemic, when all hands must be on deck, patients can’t be siloed — especially when a third of COVID-19 sufferers also have cardiac issues. So, though the cardiologist isn’t in the emergency room, he is treating heart patients…