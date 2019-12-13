Climate hoax isn’t going away

Well, can you believe it? Astute observers should have known all along. The magnificent polar bear was a handy icon and false idol for phony alarmists pushing their duplicitous global warming hoax.
Hence, no one should be surprised to learn that numbers have reached their highest estimate in more than 50 years — steadily increasing since 2005 to nearly 30,000...
Which testifies to Canadian zoologist and noted author Susan Crockford’s tell-documented by native Inuits and other Arctic dwellers and also by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) — that one of the far north’s most impressive animal specimens is thriving.
Interestingly, that reality calls into question the intent behind the 2017 starving bear video by National Geographic (my subscription has since been canceled) presuming to show what starvation due to sea ice loss looks like — deceitful given the isolated nature of the case and the fact that sea ice had been holding steady. Ergo, could the esteemed publisher have had an ulterior motive?
In a word, yes! Self-deceiving climate change activists — of which the national media is obviously one — are committed to perpetuating the con. Given license by socialist Democrat candidates and the profoundly ridiculous Al Gore, whose asinine doomsday has been proven false, they carry on undeterred.
Regrettably, the climate fanatacism currently in vogue (even the pope is a party to it) has had the effect of scaring kids to the point of psychological hysteria. The services of psychiatrists have therefore become front and center — consequently adding to the scourge of "prescription" drugs to which not only children but also adults are exposed. How incredibly sad is that?
Given my own history, however, what is most irksome is the extent to which the education establishment — acting on the basis of political propaganda aimed at indoctrinating folks to accept a certain set of beliefs — is a party to the brainwashing. From kindergarten on, students are mere pawns for a cadre of doom and gloom peddlers eager to exploit a captive audience for political purposes...
Which couldn’t have been more clearly illustrated than by the chilling delivery of a 16-year-old climate change activist granted privilege before the U.N. conference.
"We are in the beginning of a mass extinction," she raged, adding, "You (meaning parents and adults in general) are failing us." It was pure theater if nothing else — cameras rolling, viewers rapt.
But here’s a logical question. From what sources were her conclusions derived? Scientific research universally accepted (no such thing exists)? Facebook and Twitter social media knownothings?
Her own personal (professional?) experience at 16? Or, were those ideas piped into her head by partisan ideologues with a lust for power and big government control?
Please, can’t we quit trespassing on God’s turf and let common sense prevail? Knowing that climate has been cyclical since forever, let’s accept that 20 or 50 or 90 years from now human beings — as has always been the case — will be confronted with the need to adapt to whatever nature has in store.
How about an "Amen" for that?