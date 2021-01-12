James Taylor, a climate and environmental policy expert at a national think tank, recently offered a welcome and overdue perspective on the climate change debate.
Mr. Taylor, who is a director at The Heartland Institute based near Chicago, isn’t delving into who or what is causing temperature changes; or even what should or shouldn’t be done about it. That’s a discussion for another day and time.
Rather, he’s simply posting this straightforward and important question: Since when are we supposed to believe that a cold climate is better than a warm climate?
To be a bit more pointed about it, he writes: “At what point did politicians decide that remaining in the cold, miserable, historically unusual Little Ice Age would have been better than emerging into the warmer, more bountiful and more historically typical climate we enjoy today?”
He points out that a warmer climate has always benefited human health and welfare, while a colder climate has always brought death and misery.
For example, what’s known in scientific circles as the Little Ice Age — which lasted from approximately A.D. 1300 to A.D. 1900 — brought the coldest climate of the last 10,000 years.
The Little Ice Age also brought rampant crop failures and starvation, extreme weather events, the Black Plague, declining human life spans and declining population numbers.
By contrast, Mr. Taylor points out, what’s known as the Medieval Warm Period that preceded the Little Ice Age brought favorable climate conditions, bountiful crop harvests, longer life spans and a growing human population.
But perhaps more recent times are of more interest in regard to the climate change debate. If so, it should be noted that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization documents recent and consistent increases in crop production. Longer growing seasons, fewer frost events, more atmospheric carbon dioxide and more abundant precipitation are important driving forces behind this newfound crop abundance.
More abundant food production also is producing dramatic improvement in human health and welfare by reducing hunger, malnutrition and starvation.
For all the talk about unprecedented global warming, global temperatures are presently unusually low rather than unusually high. “It is only by comparing present temperatures to the unprecedented cold of the Little Ice Age — and declaring that the start of the temperature ‘record’ began just over a century ago — that climate activists can claim ‘record’ present heat,” Mr. Taylor wrote.
Mr. Taylor’s opinions won’t settle the climate change debate, but they do provide food for thought.
And here’s one more from him to close: “If Joe Biden turns his attention to climate change, he should demonstrate the wisdom and courage to not trample our freedoms, stifle our economy and depress American living standards by pursuing expensive, pointless and counterproductive climate activism.”