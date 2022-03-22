Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. At least a few hours of winds this strong are forecast during the day. * WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Johnson and Pawnee Counties. * WHEN...7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could result in significantly reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...if snow is occurring, visibility may be greatly reduced. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&