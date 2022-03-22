Mayor Josh Moenning has every right to be proud of the $22 million in street construction projects that were recently signed.
So do members of the Norfolk City Council and city staff members.
For the average Norfolk citizen, proud may not be the first word that comes to mind. How about pleased instead?
Norfolk council members gave their approval for reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street and for a bridge and instream improvements project on First Street.
They’ve been a long time coming, especially in light of pandemic-caused supply chain shortages. The federal government’s providing of stimulus funds to states, counties and cities to help restart local economies amid the pandemic has resulted in strong demand for the services of construction companies.
The Benjamin Avenue project is probably the one most Norfolkans are looking forward to, especially since in recent years no temporary repairs have been done given that more long-term reconstruction work was on the drawing board.
Now that a contract has been signed, work will begin at the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and First Street this spring as part of the project that will turn most of the four-lane street into five lanes with a center turn lane. It’s anticipated that the Benjamin Avenue work will be completed west past Riverside Boulevard and possibly as far as 11th Street yet this year. The remaining work, including the approach to 13th Street, will be finished in 2023.
So, make no mistake: There will be some inconveniences and frustrations during that time. On a thoroughfare that already has its share of fender benders, there’s potential for more during the construction process.
Benjamin Avenue will remain navigable during construction, but access will be restricted. The heavy traffic already experienced there — given the presence of retail areas, the Norfolk Middle School and the Norfolk Family YMCA — may well increase.
So, patience will be required, as well as the planning of some alternate routes for those motorists, for example, whose destination is the Norfolk Veterans Home and Northeast Community College. Driving to those locations via a route from the east might be advised.
The long-term gain will be worth the short-term pain. These two projects represent significant infrastructure improvements for that part of Norfolk — ones long overdue.
We’re pleased that the City of Norfolk was able to proceed with both projects this year. They represent an investment into the future of the community, which should make city officials and citizens both pleased and proud.