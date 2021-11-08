In 2005, Norfolk voters rejected the idea of spending $10.7 million to build a water park through a property tax increase. Five years later, a plan for additional recreation improvements — including a water park — had a $23.7 million price tag.
City officials wisely recognized then that trying to seek a property tax hike would not be well-received, especially on the heels of voters’ approving a separate property tax increase for the city’s economic development program. So officials went back to the drawing board — instead calling for an occupation tax of 2% on sales of alcoholic beverages and prepared food as well as a 4% tax on lodging.
While also using keno revenue, that resulted in a $16.4 million bond issue on the construction of a water park, along with improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
“We’re allowing ourselves to grow,” then-Norfolk Mayor Sue Fuchtman said in 2010 after voters approved the bond issue. “We need people to see us making strides. How do we ask them to invest in us if we aren’t ready to invest in ourselves?”
That investment has paid off — not only with improved recreational offerings at two city parks, but also with the added bonus of paying off the general obligation bonds nine years early. The end date for the tax collection will be Nov. 30.
Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer, said the city officials were conservative in their initial estimate of how long it would take to pay off the bonds.
“I expected they would pay off early,” Gates said. “I’m surprised they paid off this early.”
Credit the planning and foresight of city leaders, especially considering that any money remaining after the bonds have been paid will be used to further improve the two parks. That amount may be as much as $85,000.
Credit the Norfolk restaurant and store owners who handled the transition of adding the tax onto customers’ bills in a straightforward and efficient way despite initial concerns over the new taxes possibly limiting business.
Credit Norfolk and area residents — who contributed by eating out in Norfolk, staying overnight and purchasing alcohol — who will benefit from the improved recreation facilities in Norfolk for years to come.
Use whatever sports or recreation analogy you want — hit a home run, scored a touchdown or made a big splash. In all cases, they’re appropriate ways to describe the City of Norfolk’s improvement plan for Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and paying it off much earlier than expected.