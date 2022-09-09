Norfolk has housing subdivisions. It has row apartments. It has older homes that have been converted into apartments. It has duplexes, nursing homes and mobile home parks, but it doesn’t have any options for the latest trend — tiny houses — until now.

Tiny houses, a movement made popular on TV and in magazines, are now legal in Norfolk provided a number of criteria are met. That’s because the Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing and voted to change city code to allow for the creation of tiny house districts this week. Another portion of the code allows accessory dwelling units or what are sometimes called “mother-in-law units” or cottage houses to be built in certain-sized lots provided there is a primary housing unit on the lot.

Mayor Josh Moenning said he appreciates all the work the city staff put into this. “It was a long process to get this right,” Moenning said, “but I do think it will be helpful in opening up new areas of the housing marketplace in the city.”

On TV and in magazines, the houses are presented as more affordable. Their appeal includes couples or single people who want to downsize or to live a simpler lifestyle. In areas where they have been successful, they have primarily been marketed to people who are retired or someone just starting out. Most are zero-entry with no obstacles.

Moenning said it is another step for the city to try to meet the affordable housing needs in Norfolk.

“Is it for everyone?” Moenning asked. “Probably not, but there are some people who seem to be attracted to this type of housing form.”

Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the tiny house and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) had been discussed at multiple subcommittees to provide some direction for the ordinance. The Norfolk Planning Commission also reviewed it and approved it last month.

A tiny house is defined as a house placed on a permanent foundation, hooked up to utilities. The maximum square footage is 649 square feet. For ADUs or the secondary house, they may be up to 864 square feet or 60% of the main house square footage — whatever is less. The aesthetics on the ADUs include the structures must be “architecturally harmonious with the main residential structure.”

We appreciate the City of Norfolk’s willingness to embrace this concept. They can be successful and provide a more affordable alternative.

Another consideration for tiny homes is if retired people move into these houses, it will help to make more houses available for families. The Norfolk City Council also amended its code so ADUs or another tiny house can be on one lot. That enables a retired family member to live on the same lot as a family in the main house.

It takes all types of housing to make a community

