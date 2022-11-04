The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors did the right thing by including municipalities in the drought response plan approved at the Oct. 27 LENRD board meeting.
An attempt to exclude cities and villages from the plan failed, and rightly so. Everyone, not just those who irrigate, needs to be part of any effort to conserve water in the LENRD.
It’s worth noting that the drought plan’s restrictions apply only to areas that the U.S. Drought Mitigation Center determines are in extreme drought (D3) or exceptional drought (D4) areas. It’s also important to note that, as of Thursday, all areas within the boundaries of the LENRD are currently designated as D3 or D4. So, unless things improve a great deal, all parts of the district will be adhering to the drought plan.
The plan’s cap on municipalities’ water use is lenient. It says cities and villages will be limited to the equivalent of 250 gallons of water per person, per day. That’s a lot.
The plan doesn’t require cities and villages to make sure each household abides by those daily water use limits, but cities and villages in the LENRD will have to determine how much water 250 gallons per day, per capita amounts to and develop a plan to make sure their overall water usage falls below that threshold.
Some municipalities took it upon themselves to enact water restrictions this summer. Others did not. The LENRD’s drought response plan will, hopefully, encourage all of them to do so in 2023, especially if the drought persists as predicted.
The result of this year’s drought meant farmers faced a challenging growing season. According to Jay Rempe, an economist with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, drought conditions this year may cost Nebraska corn, soybean and wheat farmers nearly
$2 billion.
Some of those who irrigate in the LENRD have always had to abide by water use restrictions. Others, mostly those who installed irrigation wells before 2017, don’t have the same restrictions. Under the drought plan passed by the LENRD board last week, all irrigators will have water restrictions so long as they farm in areas with D3 or D4 designations. Those who didn’t have restrictions will now be limited to 15 inches per certified acre, and those who already had restrictions will continue to adhere to those.
The restrictions aren’t there forever. They go away in areas that receive enough rain to be designated as a severe drought (D2) area for 14 consecutive days.
Surely, if farmers are being asked to restrict their water usage, those living in cities and villages should do the same.