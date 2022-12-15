Christmas movies provide a reminder of how important our actions are

Today marks 10 days before Christmas, so that means we are in the midst of Christmas movie season. As we learn in “A Christmas Story” from adult Ralphie, “Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, around which the entire kid year revolved.” Christmas was the focal point of the year for many of us growing up, and these movies remind us of that.
Maybe the memories are why so many of us enjoy watching at least part of 24 hours of “A Christmas Story,” which probably has been watched by most Americans by now.
Even though it takes places more than 75 years ago, the themes, innocence and characters make it appealing on many levels.
But there’s another Yuletide perennial movie that we believe carries a special place, especially for those of us who appreciate a movie’s message and aren’t put off by a black and white movie.
While most people over the age of 30 have probably seen “It’s a Wonderful Life” at least once, we would encourage those who have not to watch the entire movie. Sure, some of the scenes are dated and the special effects are hokey, like the times when the audience sees “stars” talking to illustrate Joseph’s conversations with the angels, but the message is clear — our actions have consequences far beyond what we realize.
And kind actions spread throughout a community do more good than we realize.
In one of the early scenes, George Bailey — the central character — has a telling conversation with his father when he is trying to decide what he wants to do with his life.
George: “I couldn’t face being cooped up for the rest of my life in a shabby little office. ... Oh, I’m sorry Pop, I didn’t mean that, but this business of nickels and dimes and spending all your life trying to figure out how to save three cents on a length of pipe ... I’d go crazy. I want to do something big and something important.”
Some of us when starting out on our own have stars in our eyes. But as George’s father points out, a person can do something important no matter where he or she is. Helping people to have their own house, in this case, makes a big difference to people in their small area of the world.
We all are free to do what we want in our lives, but small acts of kindness make a difference beyond what we can imagine. The movie reminds us that Christmas is not only a time for exchanging gifts, but helping others.
And as the movie demonstrates, we all matter. Little acts of kindness and love to people — even those we hardly know — pay off in ways we will probably never realize.