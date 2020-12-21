Perhaps it was because the weather in Northeast and North Central Nebraska was so unseasonably mild in November.
Perhaps it was because local and area residents needed something fun to do after experiencing months of pandemic-related isolation and concerns.
Perhaps it was because retailers did such a good job of coming up with new and eye-catching offerings.
Perhaps it was all of the above.
Whatever the reason, it certainly seems that many Northeast and North Central Nebraska homes, businesses, downtowns and parks are adorned with more Christmas lights and decorations than in recent years. Those responsible have outdone themselves and deserve a pat on the back.
With Christmas almost here, now’s a perfect opportunity to take time to look at Christmas lights. Pack up the children, or invite the grandparents, and do some exploring, whether that be in Norfolk or an area community. We suspect you won’t be disappointed.
That would be especially true if one chooses to drive by Bel Air Elementary School in Norfolk to see the nearby home with extensive lights on its roof (in impressively straight lines, too) along with lots of other decorations.
There’s also the home just north of Benjamin Avenue on Charolais Drive with what could be a world record for number of lit plastic Christmas figurines. The collection of church choir members is especially impressive.
Don’t overlook the nativity scenes at various churches, including First Baptist and First United Methodist, as well as on the west campus of Faith Regional Health Services.
Several homes along Golf View Drive — and adjacent streets — in northwest Norfolk have gone above and beyond in their decorating, too.
Among area communities, there’s the home in Plainview that would be hard to top in terms of numbers of lights and decorations. Or the nearby home featuring a mannequin hanging from the roof above a tipped ladder that is so realistic looking it has passers-by stopping to see if help is needed. And a Tilden residence that might just be as festive as any. In Pierce, a cluster of houses just east of Casey’s is a must-see.
The point is that almost anywhere one drives in Norfolk — or in any of the smaller communities in the area — one is bound to come across Christmas decorations that appeal to the eye and gladden the heart.
We appreciate the time and effort that went into all of the decorating. In a year like 2020 has been, it’s exactly what was needed.