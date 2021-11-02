We hate to see the University of Nebraska-Lincoln get sued, but in this case, it could be justified.
A Christian student organization — called Ratio Christi or “the reason for Christ” — is suing UNL in federal court after its request was denied for $1,500 in student fees to bring a speaker to campus.
The situation smacks of the kind of political correctness rampant on some college campuses. In this case, it definitely seems political, but there’s nothing correct about it.
Ratio Christi, which started at UNL in 2018, is part of more than 150 ministries around the globe focused on the “historical, scientific and philosophical reasons to believe Christianity is true.” Group members wanted to bring Robert Audi, a former UNL faculty member who now teaches at the University of Notre Dame, to campus to speak on “Is Belief in God Rational Given the Evils of This World? A Christian Philosopher Responds to the Most Popular Argument Against God.”
A student committee in charge of reviewing funding requests denied Ratio Christi’s application, saying student fees could not be used “to finance political campaigns, or speakers of a political or ideological nature.”
That seems like a reasonable guideline to have in place. But it needs to be followed.
Attorneys for Ratio Christi pointed out in the suit that other student organizations “have received student fees to bring speakers of a political and ideological nature.”
For example, there have been speakers such as Bill Nye, a popular science communicator and TV personality, who spoke on climate change. Also on campus have been Jim Obergefell, a plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that recognized same-sex marriage, and Laverne Cox, a transgender actor. If those aren’t political or ideological topics, there must be a new dictionary with a different definition.
The lawsuit also takes aim at the policies of the university, which the student group’s attorneys allege are vague, undefined and “subject to a range of interpretations” that allow for groups to be discriminated against.
The UNL student committee recommended Ratio Christi add another speaker to promote a different perspective — something the organization said it did not wish to do for valid reasons. “Our goal as a Christian organization is to offer a Christian academic perspective to students who may not have encountered it before,” a member of Ratio Christi responded. “We didn’t intend for this event to be a debate, but more of an introductory explanation of a particular philosophical position.”
Ultimately, the group brought Mr. Audi to campus in April, with members paying for the event themselves.
But it shouldn’t have needed to come to that. We believe the university should take a hard look at its policies — like this one regarding student fee usage — to ensure that political correctness doesn’t trump fairness to all.