In recent weeks, if the topic of China was part of a conversation, it likely dealt with the massive balloon that had traversed the United States before being shot down by U.S. military. China claimed it was a weather balloon that went awry; U.S. officials said the surveillance capability of the balloon’s equipment made it far from that innocent.
The balloon incident — and a subsequent shooting down of an object over Alaska, and then yet more objects — raised serious questions about U.S. national security.
Those questions should take on additional gravity given the news from the Pentagon that China has surpassed the U.S. in the number of available intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.
The Pentagon’s announcement means that the communist nation has built enough missile silos or mobile launch platforms to exceed the 450 missile silos the U.S. has in the Midwest. Pentagon officials did clarify that China has not yet filled all of its launchers with long-range missiles.
But as Patty-Jane Geller, senior policy analyst for the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation, recently wrote, “Now that China’s launchers are complete, (missiles) will be the logical next step.”
The reality is that the U.S. nuclear force was designed over a decade ago to deter primarily Russia, not both Russia and China. While the U.S. is in the process of modernizing its nuclear capabilities, the question remains as to whether the upgrade is to the scale needed to deter the growing threat from China.
In addition, China is building new nuclear warheads; has completed a nuclear triad of land, air, and sea nuclear capabilities with the deployment of a strategic bomber; and is improving its arsenal of regional nukes that can reach the U.S. island of Guam. It has also tested technologies previously unknown to Russian and U.S. arsenals like a fractional orbital bombardment system, which can circle the globe before releasing a nuclear missile on a hypersonic trajectory, Ms. Geller wrote.
Perhaps that’s why the former commander of U.S. Strategic Command, Adm. Charles Richard, recently stated, “As I assess our level of deterrence against China, the ship is slowly sinking.”
We agree with Ms. Geller’s assessment that strengthening U.S. forces will likely require a long-term commitment, which means sufficient budget requests from the current and future administrations and consistent funding from Congress. Given that nuclear weapons pose the only existential threat to the U.S. and that nuclear deterrence remains our top national security priority, America must be prepared to meet the challenge.