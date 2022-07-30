In other news

Need more technology — MaKenzie Jones

I would like to point out some information from Mike Cassling. We live and work in a technology-based economy. Technology infuses every aspect of our lives with improvements and advances that increase production, facilitate diagnostic calibrations, maintain efficient operations, and generate…

Commie colonization of America

From California to the New York island, from the Redwood Forest to the Gulf stream waters, the land that used to belong to Americans has been milked and bilked by investors and paid government agents of the People’s Republic of China.

Golf cars not allowed — Norfolk Rotary Club

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Rotary Club has had the privilege of using Skyview Park for the fundraiser Music in the Park concerts for the past 10½ years. There have been some recent concerns expressed by the city administration to our club, and we would like to educate the public as to those issues.