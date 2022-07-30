In other news
I would like to point out some information from Mike Cassling. We live and work in a technology-based economy. Technology infuses every aspect of our lives with improvements and advances that increase production, facilitate diagnostic calibrations, maintain efficient operations, and generate…
I write this sitting at a cafe in front of the Italian Parliament, waiting for the president to resign.
At a time when conservatives and liberals don’t seem to agree on much, there’s at least one thing local voters from both sides of the political aisle should agree on — getting rid of the Norfolk Sanitary District.
ALLIANCE — I have officially resigned as chairman of the Legal Marijuana Now Party and no longer will represent the LMN Party.
Violent crime is continuing to rise in American cities. This year has seen a continuation of violent trends — from homicides to carjackings — that have been on the rise in cities since 2015.
From California to the New York island, from the Redwood Forest to the Gulf stream waters, the land that used to belong to Americans has been milked and bilked by investors and paid government agents of the People’s Republic of China.
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Rotary Club has had the privilege of using Skyview Park for the fundraiser Music in the Park concerts for the past 10½ years. There have been some recent concerns expressed by the city administration to our club, and we would like to educate the public as to those issues.