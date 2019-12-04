Northeast and North Central Nebraska have an abundance of tourist attractions.
Ponca State Park, Niobrara State Park and Ashfall Fossil Beds are within an hour’s drive of Norfolk.
Moving farther west, Chimney Rock was one of the most famous and recognizable landmarks for pioneer travelers on the Oregon, California and Mormon trails, a symbol of the western migration.
Located about 4 miles south of Bayard, Chimney Rock is a natural geologic formation, a remnant of the erosion of the bluffs at the edge of the North Platte Valley.
A slender spire rises 325 feet from a conical base. The imposing formation, composed of layers of volcanic ash and brule clay towers 480 feet above the North Platte River Valley.
Chimney Rock — which was designated a National Historic Site in 1956 — and its surroundings today look much as they did when the first settlers passed through in the mid-1800s. The title Chimney Rock likely originated with the first fur traders in the region. For settlers moving west along the Platte River Road, some said Chimney Rock could be seen upwards of 30 miles away.
But now, while Chimney Rock can still be seen from a distance, the landmark is now closed until May for an expansion of the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center. The new expansion will include an additional 1,350 square feet, a new entrance that will double as a storm shelter, an indoor classroom and a gathering space.
The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation raised $1.8 million for the project. The goal was surpassed with a $75,000 gift from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, which provided much of the funding for the center’s initial construction in 1994. Among the major donors also was the Acklie Charitable Foundation, which helped launch the Nexus campaign for new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College, with a $5 million lead gift.
"Nebraskans are proud of Chimney Rock, it’s a prominent piece of our history," said Don Dillon, director of the Lincoln-based Dillon Foundation, which also played a major role in getting the center built.
And they deserve praise for making Chimney Rock a prominent piece of our future.