Charitable fund drive is different, but carrying on in pandemic year

COVID-19 is a tough foe, but it hasn’t knocked out the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors. The program helps provide food, or assistance with such things as rent, utilities, prescriptions and other expenses. It also helps people to access support that is already available in the community.
The assistance program was formed in the 1960s by a small group of women who felt there were a few people in the area needing emergency help.
The first year, they assisted with only Christmas gifts.
In 1974, the agency expanded. What was then known as “Good Neighbors of Norfolk” was formed, governed by volunteer board members who met quarterly.
The basic concept of the program has not changed. The need has always been there and the pleas for help have grown. The program is an extension of the Norfolk Ministerial Association, with the Daily News helping to provide assistance with publicity during the fund drive.
The drive is taking place as it usually does now before the holidays and will carry on into early 2021.
With many in the 50-mile radius of Norfolk that Good Neighbors serves losing jobs or having hours cut because of the pandemic, the need is as great as it has been in recent years.
COVID-19 also presents some additional challenges. With many of the volunteers in their 70s or older, some changes had to be made. The concern is that people in need could be carrying the COVID-19 virus, show no signs and spread it to the volunteers. That’s why this year’s screening of those seeking assistance is being completed over the phone and recipients will need to pick up their holiday food boxes.
And with the anticipated need of so many, the Good Neighbors board decided that for 2021, it will amend its policy of providing assistance only once a year. In 2021, assistance may be given a second time to an individual or household as funds allow.
A goal of $60,000 has been set for this year’s drive in order to provide holiday meals for the needy and to provide assistance in the coming year. With other agencies providing Christmas toys for children, this year the Good Neighbors will concentrate its efforts on helping to make sure nobody goes hungry.
We know given the circumstances, it’s an ambitious goal, but certainly achievable. Last year, through the generosity of many individuals, organizations and businesses, the Good Neighbors met its goal of $75,000 and provided many families and individuals with a sense of holiday cheer and help during an unusual 2020.
The traditional success of the fund drive is one of the best attributes of this community and the people who live in nearby towns.