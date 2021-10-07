Characters of old didn't need welfare

One of my favorite people growing up was old timer Fred Jennewein who happened to be overseer (gaudy titles like “curator” were unnecessary in those days) of the combination wood and sod museum that yet existed across the street north from the American Legion building in Bison in the 1940s. The museum housed a collection of artifacts that provided testimony to the harsh rigors of prairie life —crutches and canes included.
For a curious (excessively observant?) lad like me, Fred’s manner of dress was most interesting: Thick soled lace-up shoes, liberally patched trousers supported both by belt and suspender, plain sleeve home sewn muslin shirts, and always a faded bandana of sorts. He wore whitish-gray stubble —not quite long enough to fit today’s description for a beard or goatee — and a black patch over one eye (prompting us kids to fancy him a pirate).
It was always my wish to ask him how it happened, but dad insisted that it wouldn’t be polite. Youngsters tended to listen to their parents back then for good reason (spare the rod was yet a foreign miscalculation), so the subject was never broached. Of course, missing finger and limb injuries (old-fangled machinery related) were not at all unusual, so they seemed less a cause for inquisition.
Fred loved to poke around among the relics (it never occurred to me at the time that he was one, too) and was eager to relate an experience or story about each. Nothing was ever embellished — only straight forward “just-the-facts-ma’am” deliveries occasionally adorned by an epithet or two for emphasis — sort of reminiscent of Sgt. Friday of the popular Dragnet offering that played on radio (television was a nonentity in those days).
There were others, too, who made life interesting for impressionable youngsters. Charlie Jack lived in a run down 8-foot trailer (providing only basic necessities) behind the Texaco station. Eking out a living by sweeping floors and emptying waste baskets around town and by collecting and selling bottles, he always had a stick of Blackjack gum to share with any kid who might prove overly inquisitive about his unkempt appearance.
Bill McClaren lived in a small lean-to attached to a dilapidated garage just off the Bakke Road and survived largely on profits from running his trap line and by eating wild game in season or out. The authorities chose not to pay attention — elevating need over principle and honoring Bill’s service to his country. Purple Heart honorees coping with wartime injuries were deserving of everyone’s respect — not to exclude precocious youngsters.
And, it’s fair to say that Sadie Brandt was a spinster of odd or whimsical habits (shady moonshine rumors and others notwithstanding). She lived in a two-room shack on a small parcel of land that my dad farmed in her behalf. Folks often questioned how she managed to make out (no pun intended), but my recollection is that she always had an assortment of homemade fudge for trick or treaters who dared knock on her door.
Yes, these folks and others in that rural community could have benefited from today’s welfare pie that provides governmental aid to the disabled or disadvantaged (and to a myriad of unconscionable thieves become expert at gaming the system), but somehow my sense is that they wouldn’t have enrolled.
They valued their independence first and foremost and the freedom that comes with it — absent corrupting dependence.
It’s true, certainly, that my mind often harkens back to those memorable times — perhaps prompted by the new century’s version of ungrateful characters spoiled beyond words. My synopsis? Never have so many had so much and appreciated it so little ... hence this parting thought that seems beyond the grasp of ignominious socialists all bent on ruining the country. The destruction of a value that was will not bring value to that which isn’t!