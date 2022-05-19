Changing views may invite trouble

In actuality we’d probably contemplated it already — noting the courageous, deliberate example modeled by young Ukrainians determined to defend their country from the onslaught perpetrated by Vladimir Putin’s Russian army. Yes, millions of folks — elders and women and children primarily — sought safer environs in Poland and elsewhere, regrettably leaving behind fathers and mothers and fiancees and spouses.
Which no doubt included a significant population of both male and female loyalists (ranging in age from 18 to 30 or thereabouts) having made the conscious decision to stay behind and fight — risking life and limb for an objective to which they were uncompromisingly committed. In short, not only did their love of country preclude any temptation to flee, but also it compelled taking up arms and rallying to the cause.
Still, the earnest tone (not joyful or playful in either manner or mood) with which Barb had posed the question to an assemblage of old-timers (16 card players of pre- or post-1940s vintage) demanded a thoughtful, measured response. “Do you think,” she asked, “that millennials in the USA would do the same thing if confronted with the choice. Is their love of country sufficient to risk sacrificing their lives defending it?”
It was an apropos question — given the extent to which contemporary college and university curriculums (not to exclude the K-12 CRT focus imposed on youngsters by teachers’ unions and school boards with left-wing political views) have become dominated by liberals who have essentially discarded traditional teachings in favor of socialist viewpoints intended to undermine the constitution and to rewrite American history.
Indeed, evidence abounds (note the recent debacle at a major eastern institution where disrespecting students shut down a free speech seminar) indicating that traditional norms are under attack — serving to erode appreciation for our founding principles. Social media’s ill-fated smorgasbord? Big tech’s disdain for historical tenets? Mainstream media’s fake news makeover? Those, too, are pride-in-country diminishing.
Which helps in explaining the general consensus in response to Barb’s question — presumably that a significant number (majority?) of late Generation Yers and early Generation Zers put to the test would opt to walk (or run) away. No, that conclusion wasn’t arrived at willy-nilly. Outward demonstrations of hostility (toward long cherished American values) associated with WOKE witlessness have become increasingly routine.
Also consequential to the war in Ukraine are other important considerations that demand a commitment to truth and honesty. While President Zelensky’s leadership may legitimately be lauded as “Churchillian” (bold, brave and tireless in his resolve to take the fight to the Russians), his management style is more autocratic than democratic. He has effectively removed any and all potential rivals to his authority past and present.
Of course, it’s common knowledge to objective analysts and observers that Ukraine is not now — nor has it ever been — a democracy. It’s history is awash with corruption — a good portion of which involves the Biden family. Hunter’s questionable exploits (currently under FBI investigation) have been documented both by emails and on laptops.
Influence peddling? Sham consulting? Millions in cash pocketed? Yup, all of the above.
Ergo, those attempting to justify America’s involvement in Ukraine on the basis of “a battle for democracy” are being disingenuous (synonym for deceitful, devious, sneaky, calculating).
The goal is to provide cover both for war hawks in Congress and for Joe Biden and administration officials and generals whose Afghanistan misgoverning — a matter of record — played a significant role in Putin’s decision to invade!