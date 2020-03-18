Challenging times allows us see how professionals complete their jobs

This is an unprecedented time for Americans. Probably the closest thing there has been to this type of national reaction to public events being canceled and quarantines being implemented would be the Spanish Influenza of 1918, but hardly any Americans alive today were old enough to remember it.
The sickness and possible deaths that have been predicted are horrible. They have created stressful conditions for everyone, especially health care providers.
Many businesses and public institutions are closing. Others have cut hours or altered how they wait on customers. Most people are staying inside their homes. Some people have panicked, pulling money out of the stock market and stockpiling goods like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
However, there have been some good things to come out of this. In recent conversations, we have heard from people who have new appreciation for such things as:
* Day care providers and previous generations of parents. Some parents whose children are at home now around the clock have new appreciation for what is involved in raising children by yourself.
* Schools. With many schools already announcing plans to be closed for at least a week, many parents are giving their teachers high marks for their profession. We give credit to the parents who are providing books for their children or projects to challenge the students, as well as schools for providing learning packets.
* Grocery stores. Many people have expressed appreciation for how well the local grocery stores have managed to be maintained, especially when seeing national TV footage of stores in big cities. Kudos also to the shoppers who don’t get into fights over items in short supply.
* Families. As people are encouraged to limit their outside contacts, many families are spending more time together. That means new opportunities to bond and rediscover each other’s interests. It also is a good time to get out those board games that only seem to get played over Christmas vacation.
* Even news reporters might get a little appreciation. With the press conferences recently, some people have been watching them livestreamed or on TV. The same people speaking at these conferences are the same comments that the reporters hear. Afterward, many people have new appreciation for the media as they try to formulate what they think they learned while also deciding that was most important. (Thanks to the reader who gave us praise for doing what we do.)
We also would like to repeat some of the appreciation that has been expressed. We admire the work of the professionals in Northeast and North Central Nebraska and the rest of the nation.
Sure these are challenging times and there is no clear cut time for when things will return to normal. But they will. And when they do, everyone can have a little more appreciation for what others do.