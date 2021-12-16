We know when it comes to elections and politics, there is no offseason. Still, it can be disappointing to read about some who have rushed to judge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, overlooking that all are innocent until proven guilty.
The nine-term Republican congressman has pleaded not guilty to one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and not guilty to two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. All three are felonies.
Despite the not guilty pleas, some letters to the editor in Nebraska newspapers and on social media have been quick to, in effect, convict him. But there’s more to the story.
The tactics used to charge Nebraska’s most senior congressman seem underhanded. Some of the FBI’s actions have been questioned by the 1st District congressman’s lawyer, as well as mentioned in an in-depth story in Politico. At best, it appears the FBI tried to deceive and mislead to obtain information.
As Politico stated, “The false-statement indictment brought against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska two months ago is also resurfacing many of the same questions that triggered a firestorm of controversy around the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.” Mr. Flynn — a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump — had charges against him dropped after a longtime adviser to the U.S. attorney general said the questioning of Mr. Flynn “was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation.”
John Littrell, a California-based defense lawyer, has taken over Mr. Fortenberry’s case. He filed several motions questioning the government’s tactics, including why the case concerning two alleged false statements uttered in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., resulted in the case being decided by a California jury.
We also wonder about having a California jury — which likely will be decidedly Democrat — issue a decision in a case against a Nebraska Republican when no wrongdoing was alleged in California?
Chad Kolton, a spokesman for Mr. Fortenberry, also has raised issues about the investigation. “The more the public hears about this case, the more they are learning about the deceitful and deceptive conduct the prosecutor and the FBI have used, and continue to use, at every single stage of this investigation,” Kolton said.
The case purportedly began with an investigation into Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire who made massive contributions to many political campaigns over the years, including more than $1 million to the Clinton Foundation. He is reported to have arranged for $30,000 to be contributed to Fortenberry’s campaign.
We, as a country, should ask ourselves if we are comfortable with a government agency misleading a person, secretly recording his comments, and then filing charges for what appears to be a misstatement.
Also, Americans should be given assurances that such investigations happen to members of both political parties.