Carbon dioxide sequestration. Do you know what that is? How about carbon intensity? Northeast and North Central Nebraskans would be wise to take the time to read up and learn about these terms and others as they potentially could provide a huge economic boost to area farmers and ethanol production facilities.
Currently, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed constructing 2,000 miles of pipeline — called the “Midwest Carbon Express” — to convey carbon dioxide captured at 30 ethanol plants to be injected into an underground reservoir in North Dakota. The ethanol plants include Louis Dreyfus Company of Norfolk, Husker Ag of Plainview and Green Plains, Inc. of Atkinson.
Here’s some background information as recently reported in the Lincoln Journal Star:
* Nearly 40% of the 700 million bushels of corn harvested in Nebraska each year is sent to ethanol plants across the state. There, the corn becomes 2.5 billion gallons of renewable fuel, which is blended into gasoline across the United States.
* With 1,400 employees, supplier-farmers and customer-feeders, the state’s ethanol industry has a $5 billion economic impact on the state, according to figures tracked by the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
* With ethanol already serving as a cleaner fuel option, new state and federal incentives to move the U.S. toward “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions have created what many in the ethanol industry see as the next big opportunity.
* By reducing their “carbon intensity,” Nebraska’s ethanol plants will maintain access to huge consumer markets such as California, where a low-carbon fuel standards program awards credits to producers for offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. There are tax credits to make use of too by companies involved in the capturing and sequestering of carbon dioxide.
It’s being estimated that the Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline would capture about 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the Husker Ag plant. Another 157,000 tons would come from Green Plains in Atkinson. Norfolk’s ethanol plant would contribute carbon dioxide on top of those figures.
The Nebraska Public Power District has estimated that if just 120,500 tons of carbon dioxide were captured annually, it would have a $30 million positive impact on a 50-million-gallon-a-year ethanol plant. Statewide, that could mean increasing ethanol’s economic impact by $1.5 billion a year.