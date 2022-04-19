Carbon dioxide sequestration. Do you know what that is? How about carbon intensity? Northeast and North Central Nebraskans would be wise to take the time to read up and learn about these terms and others as they potentially could provide a huge economic boost to area farmers and ethanol production facilities.

Currently, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed constructing 2,000 miles of pipeline — called the “Midwest Carbon Express” — to convey carbon dioxide captured at 30 ethanol plants to be injected into an underground reservoir in North Dakota. The ethanol plants include Louis Dreyfus Company of Norfolk, Husker Ag of Plainview and Green Plains, Inc. of Atkinson.

Here’s some background information as recently reported in the Lincoln Journal Star:

* Nearly 40% of the 700 million bushels of corn harvested in Nebraska each year is sent to ethanol plants across the state. There, the corn becomes 2.5 billion gallons of renewable fuel, which is blended into gasoline across the United States.

* With 1,400 employees, supplier-farmers and customer-feeders, the state’s ethanol industry has a $5 billion economic impact on the state, according to figures tracked by the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

* With ethanol already serving as a cleaner fuel option, new state and federal incentives to move the U.S. toward “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions have created what many in the ethanol industry see as the next big opportunity.

* By reducing their “carbon intensity,” Nebraska’s ethanol plants will maintain access to huge consumer markets such as California, where a low-carbon fuel standards program awards credits to producers for offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. There are tax credits to make use of too by companies involved in the capturing and sequestering of carbon dioxide.

It’s being estimated that the Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline would capture about 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the Husker Ag plant. Another 157,000 tons would come from Green Plains in Atkinson. Norfolk’s ethanol plant would contribute carbon dioxide on top of those figures.

The Nebraska Public Power District has estimated that if just 120,500 tons of carbon dioxide were captured annually, it would have a $30 million positive impact on a 50-million-gallon-a-year ethanol plant. Statewide, that could mean increasing ethanol’s economic impact by $1.5 billion a year.

Tags

In other news

Appreciated article — Levern Hauptmann

NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.

Bottom line: It’s still the economy

Bottom line: It’s still the economy

“It’s the economy, stupid,” is the infamous mantra conceived by Democratic political consultant James Carville that underscored the main issue driving the 1992 presidential race. A few months later, Bill Clinton replaced George H.W. Bush as president; it was the voters’ focus on the economy …

Biden the ghost (gun) buster

Biden the ghost (gun) buster

Inflation ballooned 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, the largest increase since December 1981 and the fifth straight monthly surge.

Supports Hetzler — Jordan Nelson

NORFOLK — My name is Jordan Nelson. And although I am not currently a resident of Stanton County, my kids go to Woodland Park Elementary School. I also grew up in Woodland Park, and have family that still live in Stanton County.

Clinton’s odd midterm counsel

Clinton’s odd midterm counsel

Just when you think the midterms couldn’t get worse for Democrats, up pop two of the most useless purveyors of strategic advice you can imagine.