In 2016 during a CNN presidential town hall, President Barack Obama called Islamic terrorism a “sort of manufactured” issue.
“There is no doubt, and I’ve said repeatedly, where we see terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda or ISIL — they have perverted and distorted and tried to claim the mantle of Islam for an excuse for basically barbarism and death,” he said.
“These are people who’ve killed children, killed Muslims, take sex slaves; there’s no religious rationale that would justify in any way any of the things that they do,” Obama said. “But what I have been careful about when I describe these issues is to make sure that we do not lump these murderers into the billion Muslims that exist around the world, including in this country, who are peaceful, who are responsible, who, in this country, are fellow troops and police officers and firefighters and teachers and neighbors and friends.”
It was all part of the ongoing debate about how to discuss terrorism and not engage in stereotyping. Fair enough.
But now flash forward to 2021. A mob of people attacked the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Photos and videos showed they looked like Donald Trump supporters, mostly White. Windows were smashed and one rioter was shot and killed.
For weeks, the national media have labeled those responsible as not only terrorists, but also “Trump supporters.” Occasionally, they also have been called “extremists” or “White supremacists.”
During the election, roughly 74 million people voted for President Trump. And almost immediately as soon as it happened, Trump supporters condemned the riot.
Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican said, “Those storming the Capitol need to stop now. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, said, “Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy. Today we are trying to use the democratic process to address grievances. This violence inhibits our ability to do that. Violent protests were unacceptable this summer and are unacceptable now.”
This is just a sampling of Trump supporters who condemned the attacks. So is it fair to call Trump supporters terrorists? Shouldn’t there at least be a national discussion if it is fair to label all Trump supporters by what a mob of rioters did?