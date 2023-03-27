Trying to find out the truth can be challenging these days. Watch the network evening news, then watch a cable channel like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News or Newsmax — or at least some combination of them. It is interesting when they cover the same story on how they report it, just as it is the stories they choose to report.
Take the recent story on a university that canceled a drag queen race.
Fox News reported: As part of his decision to cancel an event on campus, Walter Wendler, the campus president of West Texas A&M University, criticized drag shows as an event that demeans and diminishes women. Wendler sent out an email to the school on March 20 announcing that the college would not be hosting a planned drag show charity performance titled “A Fool’s Drag Race” on March 31. The performance was originally meant to raise money for the transgender crisis management nonprofit organization The Trevor Project.
NBC reported: The president of a public university in Texas canceled a student-run drag show on Monday, arguing that the art form is offensive to women and comparing it to blackface. “Drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood,” West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler said in an email to students, faculty and staff. “Drag shows are derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent.”
CNN reported: A student drag show aimed at raising money for the LGBTQ community was canceled Monday by West Texas A&M University’s president, who called such shows “derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny,” drawing backlash from students and free speech advocates. In an email to the school community, university President Walter V. Wendler said drag shows “discriminate against womanhood,” compared them to blackface and said there was “no such thing” as a harmless drag show.
In fairness to these networks and others covering the story, most did contain the same information, just choosing different ways to lead it. There also isn’t a right way or wrong way, provided all the information is there.
We believe it is important for everyone who wishes to stay informed to get news from more than one source, especially if it involves politics. That’s why it was encouraging to learn Thursday that DirecTV has agreed to end its monthslong censorship of Newsmax. Apparently, letters to the CEOs of both DirecTV and AT&T, its parent company, urged Newsmax’s reinstatement, rallying conservatives across the country through social media and in interviews.
Whether it is news channels or universities, getting more than one opinion, including contrasting opinions when available, are important to a free society.