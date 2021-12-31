Can we all get along in 2022?

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&