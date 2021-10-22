Campaign to try and draw residents from other states worth the jabs

It didn’t take long for the critics to come down on Gov. Pete Ricketts for trying to attract young people and promote life in Nebraska. On Monday, the Republican governor announced the launch of a $10 million national marketing campaign funded by federal CARES Act money to attract people to the state for jobs and “the good life.”

Within 24 hours, negative comments on social media greatly outnumbered those in support, especially on Twitter.

From the state not legalizing marijuana, not doing enough for the LGBTQ community or COVID-19 vaccines, critics of the governor had a field day. In addition, many made reference to the tourism slogan, “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone,” that attracted national attention about a year ago. Perhaps some people from other states reading these comments will recognize that Nebraskans are independent, not afraid to share their opinions and have a sense of self-deprecating humor.

Now we know these types of marketing campaigns rarely draw a lot of positive feedback. Even warm weather states that have more natural attractions and cultural offerings have critics who come out when someone touts life in their state. It’s almost like putting a target on your back. It’s human nature to want to put down those who seek to call attention to their positive attributes.

Nevertheless, we believe this is a good venture. Nebraska has 50,000 job openings available in professional, high-paying jobs. The campaign initially is targeted to the Kansas City, Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis media markets, which makes sense as many former Nebraskans are living in those areas. It would seem former Nebraskans would be the most likely to return, especially if they have fond memories of growing up in the Cornhusker State.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Archrival, a creative agency headquartered in Lincoln. Clint Runge, Archrival CEO and founder, said, “We believe Nebraska can be an ideal landing spot for many people looking for business opportunities, to start a family or to relocate for a better cost of living.”

For those critical of Gov. Ricketts and Nebraska, those are some good points that often get taken for granted. Nebraskans have a good work ethic, believe in community, care about each other and value families and freedoms.

Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, might have said it best.

“We live in one of the best states in the country by almost any measure,” Goins said. “Our story has simply been undertold and undersold. Today, that changes.”

