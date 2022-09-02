Camera system might help deter crimes and identify criminal activity

Norfolk and other cities may want to do surveillance on Kearney to see how well a pilot program that uses cameras to try to catch criminal activity and deter crime works. The Kearney Police Department recently was given approval by its city council to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day Automated License Plate Reading camera (ALPR) pilot program.
A total of 28 cameras were installed in strategic areas throughout the city. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
According to the company, the cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence, license plates and vehicle characteristics. The cameras send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted person from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.
Naturally, most people would be concerned about privacy and identities being captured illegally. The Kearney Police Department, however, put a strict policy in place regulating the usage. Each search requires a justification and is audited internally to ensure proper use, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties. The city also noted that the system does not use facial recognition, personal identification information, or conduct traffic enforcement. The data is stored for 30 days and automatically deleted unless used in a criminal investigation.
“As we begin to test and evaluate the use of ALPR cameras in Kearney with the Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader system, I want to once again remind our community the sole purpose of this system is to prevent, deter, solve and eliminate crime. This system is not a tool for traffic enforcement, data collection or tracking not related to criminal activity,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh.
It doesn’t sound much different from when police use homeowners’ video of their houses to solve crimes now. A growing number of people already have cameras in front of houses that record traffic and other activity. Kearney’s 60-day pilot program began after the last camera was installed on July 26. To date, the 28 cameras in Kearney have read more than
2.2 million license plates.
As of this week, two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests had been made with individuals having outstanding arrest warrants located following alerts being provided.
In addition, four stolen vehicles have been recovered and officers have utilized the system to follow up on a possible domestic violence report and numerous other crimes.
After the program is completed, a full report will be provided to the Kearney city manager and city council with a recommendation.
We think Norfolk and other cities are wise to see how this benefits Kearney and see if it might also be helpful in Norfolk. At a time when Norfolk and many police departments are having difficulty getting fully staffed, this might be a useful tool.