Since Joe Biden became president, 5 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. from more than 100 foreign countries. It is now generally unknown where they are now.
Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), said the record numbers “are a direct consequence of open-borders policies implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the person who appointed him, President Joe Biden.”
Border Patrol agents encountered 98 known or suspected terrorists in the 2022 fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, that number was 15. So how many were there under President Donald Trump? According to FAIR, there were only three in fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2019.
These numbers only include known or suspected terrorists who were apprehended, not those embedded in the 1.1 million who evaded law enforcement while entering the country and eventually disappeared into American communities, according to FAIR.
So, is this an impeachable offense for the president? President Trump was impeached for less. There is no denying that illegal immigrants, especially known terrorists, represent a profound threat to national security and citizens everywhere. And the president is required to take an oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...”
While we recognize the vast majority of immigrants sneaking into the U.S. are in search of a better life and seek work, that’s hardly a reason to accept the dangers this poses. No other nation allows terrorists into its borders or policies that permit it.
Word is out around the world that the border is open. It has spurred more immigrants to try to get in while they can. And despite more than two years of pleas to do more, nothing happens.
Repeatedly refusing to secure the border is a high crime committed by President Biden, one of the offenses that allows for impeachment. Impeaching a president is a two-step process. Provided a majority of the House votes to remove him, the U.S. Senate would then vote on whether to remove Mr. Biden. Now, some would argue that there is no way the U.S. Senate would remove President Biden with Democrats in the majority, but why not try? Wrong is wrong.
At the very least, such a trial would bring more attention to the issues that the open border causes. It can rightfully be argued that America needs immigrants, but don’t Americans at least deserve to know that criminals and terrorists are being detained?
Why hasn’t the Biden Administration addressed this? Are Mr. Biden and his supporters trying to change the dynamics of the United States and destroy it from within? It makes no sense.