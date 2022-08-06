In other news
BEEMER — It is so sad to see what is happening to marriage these days.
I’ve been on a two-week vacation in Rome, and one of the great things about being in a foreign country where they have real problems to worry about (including unexpectedly fallen governments) is that the first-world problems of the woke and culturally oppressed don’t make much of an impact.
STANTON — Tucker Carlson of Fox News has reported that certain congresswomen who are in support of canceling student loan debt actually have large amounts of student loan debt themselves. Alexandria Acasio Cortez of New York has $50,000 in student loan debt as does Rashida Taleeb of Michigan.
Editor’s note: The Daily News ran a detailed story from the Omaha World Herald on Nebraska’s senators votes on page 2 on Saturday on the veteran’s bill, the day after the votes occurred.
LYONS — Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning declared that “Norfolk is now home to the largest solar facility in Nebraska” at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new community solar development.
Maybe there’s a small glimmer of hope for the Left Coast after all. First, San Francisco voters recalled George Soros-funded district attorney and crime-enabler Chesa Boudin. Now, even liberal Oregonians have kicked an East Coast media elitist to the curb and slapped “return to sender” on th…
It should come as no surprise Americans’ purchasing power shrinks when inflation drives up food and energy prices.
Hope springs eternal, especially among politicians facing an electoral wipeout. Democratic leaders and their media confederates quickly embraced the latest life-preserver: the recent deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) to resurrect the Build Bac…
George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and bete noir of conservatives, has written a column for The Wall Street Journal, defending his donations to liberal prosecutors who are releasing criminals on low or no bail, resulting in their frequent commission of new crimes.