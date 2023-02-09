Should city and county governments always use local services? It can be argued that the “buy local” campaign might be a little different than encouraging local residents to buy local because taxpayer funds are at stake, which impacts all, not just one business.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners considered recently whether to sometimes put some of its deposits into banks outside of the county, which sometimes pay 1% or higher interest than other rates. Given $10 million or so, even for a few months, those deposits could generate $100,000 or more, which can increase services or help to lower property tax rates for all.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said she tries to always use local banks in the county. She also spreads the deposits out, making sure each is secured.
But shouldn’t cities and counties always buy local?
This is a tough question. Cities and counties are able to purchase products off state contracts. By vendors filling large orders, they are able to lower costs and thus save taxpayer funds. That’s why sometimes there might be a police vehicle, for example, purchased from an Omaha vendor at a cost less than what a local vendor offers. There are also times, however, when the local vendor will be able to beat that state contract’s cost. And then the local contractor will offer it to the local government entity, keeping the business local.
So what about banks? Shouldn’t taxpayers be able to get the most return for their dollars? Many area counties are already placing deposits with the Nebraska Public Agency of Investment Trust of Lincoln, which works on behalf of Nebraska government entities. They are safe and secure and have expertise dealing with government needs.
That’s also an issue that has lots of layers. It’s not just about getting the highest interest rate for taxpayers. As banking representatives will point out, it’s about the employees that local banks hire, the property taxes the local banks pay and the donations and volunteer coaching and other tasks employees do on behalf of the community. Will entities outside of the county do as much?
But what should elected officials do when they get complaints that taxes are going up? And at the same time, keeping it local should not be a reason for local vendors to not be as competitive to guarantee revenues. Years ago, there were stories uncovered about vendors charging NASA like $500 for a hammer or a toilet seat, which at the time could have been purchased for under $10. Johnny Carson often would poke fun at these practices in his opening monologue.
In the end, taxpayers are entitled to get the best return for the taxpayer. They also have to support the local businesses as much as they can, which are helping to pay their salaries. That’s why we need to be thankful when we have officials ready to step forward to make these types of tough decisions.