What patriotic citizen doesn’t like the idea of encouraging or requiring “Buy American” efforts? The concept is as American as baseball and apple pie.
But what if a “Buy American” effort resulted in 25% higher costs to U.S. taxpayers, consumers and businesses? What if those higher costs forced counties and communities into expensive and less effective infrastructure requirements? Would that prompt second thoughts?
That is what has been happening in the months since President Joe Biden signed the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directing a trillion dollars of government investments in transportation systems and high-speed internet access. One of the first important steps is to establish the rules to govern such spending programs.
We generally support any U.S. laws that provide a preference for American-made products for government-funded investments. We believe many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans do, too.
There have been versions of “Buy American Acts” since 1933, but they usually include a waiver that allows for flexibility in purchasing decisions if it’s not possible or if it’s highly impractical to source, manufacture and assemble products entirely in the United States.
The waivers often have come into play when dealing with cutting-edge technology. While the tech industry is making investments to expand manufacturing capabilities in the United States, many components, like sensors, computers and semiconductors, needed for the boldest infrastructure projects are either not made in the United States or not made in the quantities necessary.
Jason Oxman, president of the Information Technology Industry Council, recently pointed out that over the past 30 years, allied countries like Canada, Mexico, Germany and South Korea have built up highly specialized expertise to meet the demand for these crucial components. By contrast, a new report finds that “U.S. weaknesses in domestic IT production have only grown since (2009), making it even harder to meet the domestic production requirements today without significant cost increases and time delays,” Mr. Oxman noted.
All of this is pertinent because President Biden’s infrastructure legislation didn’t include the technology waiver that has consistently been part of previous “Buy American” legislative efforts.
“These stipulations place cutting-edge technology developed through global supply chains out of reach for America’s communities,” Mr. Oxman wrote.
Instead of realizing the full benefits of this infrastructure investment, these current rules stand to delay critical projects, reduce access to cutting-edge technologies and burden state, local and tribal governments.
For the president to deliver on his promises for improved infrastructure and job growth, it’s important for the administration to pursue common-sense waivers so that communities can leverage global supply chains and harness the best and most cost-effective technology available.