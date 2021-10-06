We’ve all seen them — the “help wanted” signs posted in business windows and even the “we’re sorry” notes, apologizing for long waits and reduced hours due to worker shortages. They’re seen in Northeast and North Central Nebraska and throughout the nation.
What’s rather ironic is that despite what was anticipated as a tough spell ahead for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has turned out — at least by some measures — to have had some surprisingly positive outcomes for workers.
Things like a record number of job openings, strong wage gains, new benefits packages and increasingly flexible workplace policies.
But Rachel Greszler, a senior policy analyst with The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis, points out that the situation this year hasn’t been so bright for employers. And that, ultimately, is bad for employees, too.
“For starters, an estimated 200,000 establishments went out of business because of the pandemic. Many of those remaining face significant struggles, including finding the workers they need, adapting to new and changing safety standards, and revising workplace policies and compensation packages to meet employees’ desires for increased flexibility and other workplace changes,” Ms. Greszler recently wrote.
This is far from what many expected would come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July 2020, for example, the Congressional Budget Office projected the U.S. unemployment rate would be 8% in September 2021. Instead, it already fell below 8% to 7.8% in September 2020. The decline continued to the August 2021 figure of 5.4%.
“Normally, a 5.4% unemployment rate (vs. 3.5% prior to the pandemic) would still give employers the upper hand, with plenty of available workers. But not today,” she wrote. “Instead, employers face a new phenomenon with elevated unemployment alongside a severe labor shortage.
“There are currently a record-shattering 10.1 million job openings in the United States.”
Businesses are anxious to resume their pre-pandemic operations and, with the government sending three rounds of stimulus checks that led to Americans saving nearly three times as much as normal in the year following the pandemic, consumers are anxious to buy their products and services. But there aren’t enough workers to meet the demand.
It is hoped more workers will gradually return to the labor market now that Sept. 4 marked the end of federal unemployment bonuses, combined with a more normal school year for children.
But employers still face an uncertain future when it comes to the scores of federal labor laws that dictate how they can and must do business. That’s on the Biden administration to not add to the burdens faced by businesses and scale back regulations.