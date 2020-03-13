Town and businesses in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska are facing unprecedented challenges.
As noted in this space earlier this week, the retail economy has shifted, with more going online for purchases. Add on to that the lack of property tax relief for hard-working Nebraskans. And adding insult to injury, the coronavirus pandemic threatens to deal a blow to the economy.
But in this corner of the state, there are rays of hope. Norfolk and area businesses are expanding, despite the aforementioned challenges. There are many such examples, but here are a few highlighted in the latest Insight Business & Industry edition in today’s paper.
— With the opening of the Fountain Point medical campus, Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska residents have more choices than ever before. The 73,500-square-foot medical facility opened in September and offers myriad health care services for all ages.
— Al and Julie Rajaee, owners of Cornhusker Auto Center in Norfolk, are seeking to turn the loss of a major retailer into a gain for Norfolk. The couple purchased Courtesy Ford and later announced plans to renovate the 68,000-square-foot building that had served as home to Norfolk’s Shopko store. The new Courtesy Ford location will feature a large 20-bay service center, as well as a massive indoor showroom with enough space for about 80 vehicles.
— CalmWater Financial Group and Brogan Gray PC came together to construct adjacent to Eldorado Hills Golf Course. The new building provides CalmWater with additional office space to accommodate its employees. Before moving, the staff was split between two offices. Brogan Gray, which moved from the Skyview Medical Building, now has room to grow beyond the transactional work in which it currently specializes.
— Outside of Norfolk, the founders of Handlebend — which crafts genuine copper cups in O’Neill — purchased the Shelhamer building in downtown O’Neill in late 2019 as a new home for their copper working shop. As Handlebend grew and they continued to eye the building, they realized it could not only serve their needs, but also bring new energy to O’Neill, and they will be using the building as a home to six other O’Neill businesses.
There are more stories just like these across the region, with the hopes of even more to follow.